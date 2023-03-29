FRANKTON — Bella Dean and Sydney Duncan broke Frankton track-and-field program records to lead the Eagles to a 75-47 win over Lapel in Wednesday’s track meet.
Dean finished the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.69, breaking a Frankton school record that stood for 16 years. She later won the 300-meter hurdles and finished in 50.59.
“She is a competitor. When you want an example to the other kids that this is what it means to compete,” Frankton coach Andre Lo said, ”she is always going to give you her best.”
Duncan dominated the field, breaking her own personal and school record with a throw of 42-foot-7. She expressed her goals are to break the Madison County shot put record and qualify for the state finals.
Lo said Duncan works really hard in the weight room, which carried over to her winning the discus event with a throw of 102-0¾.
The Frankton duo of Dean and Duncan paired together with Skylar Drake and Eva Bott to win the 400-meter relay with a time of 54.41. Duncan mentioned her technique in sprint events has progressed the most in her four years at Frankton.
“I feel like the training over the summer has kicked in and just the little technique things my coach is fixing for me,” Duncan said.
Frankton swept the 3,200 relay in both the boys and girls races. The relay team of Hunter Smith, Jack Melvin, Blake Niccum and Brock Stephens won the boys race with a time of 9:18.75. Melvin won first place in the 400-meter dash with a sub-minute time of 57.21 seconds. The Eagles won the boys track meet by a final score of 76-47.
Chelsea Newton, Mykia Trissel, Emma Sheward and Alexis Finney won the girls race and finished for the Eagles in 11:47. Austin Nunley won the boys long jump at 19-2½, and Skylar Drake won the girls with a score of 16-1¾.
Lapel’s long-distance runners found more success in the track meet. Cameron Smith and Sophie Goodwin both won the 800-meter and the 1,600-meter race. Hannah Combs won the girls 3,200-meter race.
“All of our distance kids work their tails off,” Lapel coach Tim Miller said. “Even meets like this are really training exercises for them where they are trying to figure out certain markers to hit time-wise.”
Lapel junior Landon White sprinted across the 100-meter finish line in 11.31 seconds, winning the boys heat. Across the street, he surpassed 5-6 in the high jump to win and display his versatile athleticism.
Regan Stookley won both sprints in the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 12.75 and the 200-meter dash in 27.50 seconds. Deannaya Haseman won the 400-meter dash in 1:07.18.
Frankton swept the men’s relays, led by Thaiden Alexander, Dillon Pratt, Jack Melvin and Blake Niccum in the 1,600 and Isaiah Malone, Pratt, Reid Bott and Austin Nunley who anchored to a 48.21 finish. Alexander also won the 110-meter hurdle with a time of 18.06 seconds and the 300-meter hurdle in 48.34 seconds.
After a strong recovery from shoulder surgery, Nate Belvo won the men’s shot put competition with a throw of 42-6½ and then narrowly surpassed 122 feet in discus (122-0¾). Miller said the goal for Belvo is to set both school records this season.