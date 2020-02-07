LAPEL – It might have been the longest 34 seconds of Frankton girls basketball coach Stephan Hamaker’s life.
With the Eagles protecting a three-point lead in Friday’s Class 2A sectional semifinal at Lapel, third-ranked Monroe Central somehow got up three shots in that tiny span of time.
The final attempt, a 3-point heave by Hannah Bolton, ricocheted harmlessly off the backboard and caromed toward the free-throw line. Frankton’s Bailee Webb closed in on the ball a step ahead of three Golden Bears.
She held on hard to her prize, and a foul was whistled with .4 of a second remaining on the clock. Finally the Eagles, and a healthy fan contingent that made the quick trip over the river, could exhale.
For the second time in three years, Frankton upset a highly ranked Monroe Central side. This time the final score was 50-47, and it sent the Eagles into Saturday’s sectional final against Wapahani.
“I’m just really proud of my team,” Hamaker said. “I thought they bought in to what the game plan was. We’re playing on sectional championship night.”
The result will send shockwaves throughout the state, but it was met with knowing resolve inside the Frankton locker room.
A loud cheer rang through the hallway immediately after the team gathered together following the final buzzer, and then it was over.
Beating the Golden Bears (19-5) was not the goal. The real objective awaits Saturday night, when a victory would send the Eagles into the regional next week on their own home court.
“Tomorrow night’s the celebration,” junior Ava Gardner said after tying a career high with 24 points. “When we went into the locker room, we clapped. We didn’t celebrate. We know we have another game tomorrow. We’re gonna go get them just like we did today.”
The semifinal contest was tight throughout.
Frankton (17-7) closed the first quarter on a 7-0 run to lead 11-5, and Monroe Central answered with a 7-0 run to move back ahead at the start of the second period.
Gardner’s 3-pointer with 17 seconds left tied the score at 20-20 at the half and served notice the Eagles were here to stay.
The Golden Bears led for the final time at 32-30 after Hannah McCollum’s basket with 1:16 remaining in the third quarter. Then the Gardner sisters took control.
Addie Gardner sank a 3-pointer off an assist from Ava with 46 seconds left in the period to put Frankton back in front. Then Lauryn Bates scored with 21 seconds remaining to push the lead to 35-32 entering the final period.
Addie Gardner finished with 11 points, and Bates added 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds.
It was that kind of night. One in which almost every player on the roster had something to contribute.
Bailey Tucker’s lone points came on a key 3-pointer in the second quarter. Webb raced for the final rebound, and Cagney Utterback, Grace Alexander and Chloee Thomas contributed to an ever-changing defensive effort that flummoxed the fast-paced Golden Bears.
Monroe Central shot just 31.9 percent (15-of-47) from the field and was 3-for-22 from 3-point range.
“I think our big key was we just wanted to make sure we were changing it up,” Hamaker said. “We tried to not consistently have two defensive possessions that were the same, and when we had a timeout we would always change our defense.”
Two years ago, Frankton upset Monroe Central 66-61 to win the sectional title at the Eagles’ Nest. No nets were cut down after this game, but the pressure throughout the final period had a championship feel.
Addie Gardner’s 3-pointer with 7:21 remaining pushed the Eagles’ lead to 38-34, and Ava’s triple nearly two minutes later made it 41-36. The sisters combined to shoot 6-of-14 from 3-point range, and Frankton was 9-of-23 as a team.
Another Ava Gardner 3-pointer pushed Frankton’s advantage to 44-38 with 5:04 to play, and her driving basket with 2:03 left gave the Eagles their biggest lead at 50-42.
“I thought her buckets, her driving to the rim and getting into those gaps, were huge,” Hamaker said. “(Those are) things we talk about in practice all the time, and it’s nice to know they’re actually taking in a little bit of what we’re talking about.”
The Golden Bears got a little desperate and turned up the pressure after that hoop. A 5-0 run cut the deficit to the final margin with 1:35 remaining, but Frankton was unbowed.
Through a storm of fouls, the Eagles maintained possession until 34.1 seconds were left. Then they sweated out the final moments.
“We’re gonna win,” Ava Gardner said of the team’s mentality. “I mean, we came in the first quarter (and) we played our hearts out. … We know at halftime, sometimes we slack off. We didn’t today. We knew we had to keep on going to get this win, and that’s what we did.”
Bolton scored 20 points to lead Monroe Central, and McCollum was the only other player in double figures with 10.
The Golden Bears did win the rebounding battle 34-20 on the strength of 15 offensive boards, but it wasn’t enough to topple Frankton’s complete team effort.
The Eagles face a Wapahani team Saturday that rallied in the fourth quarter to knock off Lapel 50-46.
They’ll follow a similar routine in the morning, going through a quick shootaround and treating this as any other game.
Then they’ll try to recapture the cooperative magic they found against the Golden Bears.
“We truly believe that it takes a team (to win),” Hamaker said. “It takes a village. And you’re a lot harder to beat when you’ve got a whole village out there fighting for you instead of just one kid.”
