FRANKTON – The Frankton High School wrestling room is tucked away in the back of the auxiliary gym.
Visitors must cross the basketball court and look for the opening in the wall that hides a staircase to the hidden loft.
It’s not the kind of place one stumbles into by accident.
Eagles coach Courtney Duncan spent nearly two years trying to convince Hunter Branham to make that climb. It was worth the wait.
In just his fourth year as an active wrestler, Branham – a junior heavyweight – will make his first appearance at the state wrestling finals Friday afternoon after a remarkable run at last week’s New Castle semistate.
And he’s not intimidated by the prospect of stepping onto the big stage at Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
“It’s more just wrestling how I know how to wrestle,” Branham said after a recent practice. “Every kid’s beatable. It’s just a ranking next to the name, so it’s not really that important. It’s just a match. So just go out there and wrestle it, and whatever happens happens.
“It’s how I wrestled all my matches at semistate and regional and throughout the season.”
Branham’s first-round opponent is impressive.
Marshall Fishback has a 41-1 overall record and is ranked No. 10 in the state by IndianaMat.com. But the Rochester senior also is making his state finals debut.
That might just be enough of an opening for the 17th-ranked Branham to exploit.
“That kid’s not been to the state tournament, either,” said Duncan, himself a state champion for Frankton in the 106-pound weight class in 1995. “So he’s walking in the same shoes that Hunter is. And Hunter said, ‘Well, so you’re talking about it being a mental capacity. Like, whoever’s mentally tough is gonna win this match Friday night?’ And we said, ‘Exactly.’
“So if you keep that mindset, then we think he’s in good position to win that match.”
Branham (28-7) has made a habit of knocking off strong competition this season. He has seven wins against opponents who have been ranked in the top 25 at some point, including a 3-1 victory in the opening round of the semistate against third-ranked Dom Burgett of Hamilton Southeastern.
That was the stunner that started his state finals run, and Branham followed it up with an impressive 6-2 win against Warren Central’s Perris Johnson in the ticket round.
He nearly took his run all the way to the semistate final, but North Central’s Mahki Watts – ranked No. 9 in the state – escaped with a 3-2 victory in the semifinals.
Branham also lost 3-2 in the third-place match against sixth-ranked Mihail Platonov of Westfield.
He beat Watts 3-2 – who went on to win the semistate title -- during the regular season, and Branham’s semistate run proved he can handle himself against the state’s best.
It’s been a rapid climb for a wrestler who only took up the sport in eighth grade. Duncan began recruiting the multi-sport athlete as a sixth-grader, seeing potential greatness in Branham’s mix of size, agility and athleticisim.
It took awhile for Branham to warm to the idea, but once he did, the results were immediate. He finished undefeated as an eighth-grader and has felt himself grow and improve every year since.
“I definitely felt it a lot last year and especially this year,” Branham said. “Making it to semistate last year and obviously (becoming) a state qualifier this year, I can feel myself progressing and getting better at what I’m doing and getting where I am now and obviously getting better by next year.”
If Branham wins Friday, there’s a sense he could make a run up the state podium.
A potential rematch with Watts could await in the semifinals, and No. 1-ranked Leighton Jones of Brownsburg is on the other side of the bracket and wouldn’t be an obstacle until the state championship match.
The Eagles aren’t looking at this as an underdog story with its best chapters already written. They see it as an opportunity to make an imprint on the state’s biggest stage.
And Branham now serves as a beacon to young wrestlers preparing to enter Frankton’s program.
“Hunter’s always up there working with our youth kids, and we always talk to them about it’s not a matter of when you start wrestling. It’s about what you put in wrestling and how much you’re going to get in return,” Duncan said. “So some kids that come up that may be a freshman year wrestler that has never wrestled before, he is a testament that you can get pretty good at the sport depending upon what you put into it – especially in the offseason.
“Hunter put in a lot of offseason work this past summer, which is now paying off this winter.”
That offseason work included a match against Fishback during a camp at Wabash College. That match was close, and Branham expects the same to be true Friday.
It gives him a familiarity with his opponent and a confidence stepping into a new environment.
The Frankton athletic community also lends a helping hand. Branham’s state finals appearance will be part of a busy weekend for the school that includes the girls basketball team’s semistate trip.
The hallways are lined with trophies and mementos of championship runs across the athletic spectrum. It’s a collection Branham is eager to add to.
“It’s definitely just a winning culture for everything and just makes everyone want to go out there and compete and be the best you can be,” Branham said. “I mean, obviously making it to the state, being a state qualifier, I want to be able to leave my mark on the school and hopefully hang myself one of them trophies out there and maybe make another case next to (Duncan’s). So it’s just amazing.”
