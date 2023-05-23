INDIANAPOLIS — Frankton senior Sydney Duncan won the Fort Wayne Carroll Regional 4 shot put competition by 3-feet-5.5 and threw her best distance (42-feet-5.5) on her first attempt to advance to the state finals.
Pendleton Heights sophomore Ava Jarrell broke a school record in the mile Tuesday, finishing in third place with a time of 4:57.46 in the 1,600-meter run to qualify for the state finals. The record was previously held by 2016 alum Alex Buck (4:57.67), the state champion in the 3,200.
Jarrell suffered a stress fracture in her left shin last season, which cost her a month of competition. Dealing with shin splints in her recovery from injury took a toll on her physical conditioning. By regional, the freshman conquered that setback as she qualified for the 2022 Indiana Girls Track State Finals in the 800.
“Over the season, I just worked on getting in the right mental state,” Jarrell said. “This year, finally getting to go in the mile is a change, and I am pretty excited for that. Getting to come out here, I was just so excited.”
Jarrell strategized in the race and held her position in the middle of the pack until she felt confident to take off and pull away from the other runners. She credited running indoor track meets that pushed her to believe she can improve in several distance events.
“Try to get up fast, throw in a few surges and just close that last lap really hard and hope I got out,” Jarrell said.
Anderson senior Zoe Allen finished runner up in the finals of the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.11 seconds to qualify for the state finals for the first time in her prep career. The sole senior and soul of the Tribe track program won the second preliminary heat with a time of 15.24 to advance to the event finals.
Anderson girls track coach Linda Boyd recognized Allen as the program’s leader and most outstanding hurdler. Boyd praised the significant refinement in Allen’s technique as a first-year hurdler and set the goal for Allen to qualify for the state finals.
At the Goshen Regional 2 Girls Track meet, the Madison-Grant 400-meter relay team consisting of Laci Southerland, Ariah Stanger, Abbey Brown and Aida Sites broke a 42-year-old program record with a time of 51.33 seconds. The relay team finished in ninth place in the race and completed its season on a historic note.
The Indiana Track and Field State Finals will be held at Indiana University's Robert C. Haugh Track and Field Complex on June 3.