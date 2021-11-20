ELWOOD — As a freshman last year, Frankton's Crew Farrell captured a regional title at 152 pounds, but his bid for a state meet berth ended with a semistate defeat.
Farrell has moved up two classes, to 170, and not only has he added weight but confidence to get to state. One more thing he picked up Saturday was the Most Outstanding Wrestler award at Elwood's Rex Leavitt Invite.
In the season-opening event for Frankton and three other Madison County squads, Farrell won all five of his matches, two by fall, and he helped the Eagles to a 3-2 day.
"I can see the improvement coming in, in the off-season," Farrell said. "I put a lot of time in and it's paying off well, so it's awesome that I won the MVP award."
Unlike in lower classes where wrestlers must watch their weight, both Farrell and Frankton coach Courtney Duncan said there is no need to in this case, and Farrell could continue to move up.
"Crew's one of those kids that doesn't cut weight and he likes to wrestle what he weighs," Duncan said.
The Eagles won three of five duals, 67-12 over Lapel, 60-13 over Union County and 39-36 over Alexandria. Frankton fell 69-7 to Invite champion Greenfield-Central and 54-24 to Delta.
Frankton junior 285-pounder Hunter Branham also had a perfect day, and Corbin Alexander (160) went 4-1. Going 3-2 were Thaiden Alexander (126), Carson Ward (132), Elijah Knauer (145), Braedey Martin (182) and Wyatt Smith (220).
"We have a lot of kids in our lineup that are young and inexperienced and I told them earlier in the week that it's one of those tournaments that you're excited to come and wrestle after practicing for three weeks," Duncan said. "It was more about getting kids mat time and we have a lot of kids and I think all of our kids except for one got a match today."
This was also the first competition for two new head coaches -- Alexandria's Mark Naselroad and Lapel's John Morris.
Alexandria also won three matches, defeating Fort Wayne South 66-18, Elwood 66-15 and Delta 41-40. The Tigers' other defeat was to G-C (56-20).
Max Naselroad, a state qualifier last year at 152, began his senior year with five wins. Senior Logan Flowers (126) and junior Isaiah Fye (113) also were 5-0.
Blake Sayre (106) and Prestyn Bailey (285) went 4-1, and Jason Keeley (160) was 3-2.
Lapel finished 3-2, winning 30-24 over Union County, 48-18 over Elwood and 47-24 over Fort Wayne South. The Bulldogs also fell to G-C 75-6.
Grant Morris (195) was 5-0 for the Bulldogs, with Kyle Shelton (170) and Drew Scott (182) going 3-2.
"I thought for our first matches, we wrestled phenomenally," John Morris said. "We're super young and super inexperienced, but I thought we came in and wrestled really well."
Elwood dropped its five matches; the other defeats were to Delta (78-6), Fort Wayne South (36-27) and Union County (30-12).
Coby Horton, the Panthers' 195-pounder, went 4-1, losing only to Morris.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.