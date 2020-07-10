FRANKTON — In the THB Sports All-Decade Wrestling story earlier this week, Frankton’s Cody Klettheimer (2015-2019) was incorrectly left off the team.
Klettheimer was a four-time sectional champion and twice was a regional champion. He qualified for the state finals twice and placed seventh at 170 pounds in 2018.
He is Frankton’s career wins leader with 148 and is preparing for his sophomore season for Northern Iowa Area Community College after a 7-7 freshman campaign.
THB Sports regrets the error.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.