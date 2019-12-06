PENDLETON — Lapel, like Pendleton Heights, had difficultly throwing a basketball into a crater for much of Friday night’s contest.
In the latter stages, Lapel found its touch and stole a win from the Arabians.
Sixth-man guard Noah Frazier buried a 3-point shot from the right wing with 0.7 seconds remaining, and the Bulldogs completed a comeback from a 13-point deficit and defeated PH 49-46.
Lapel (4-0) was down 39-26 with 6:14 to play and went on to make four triples and cause confusion amongst the Arabians (1-2), after going 1-for-14 in the third quarter and seeing a winnable game slip out of its hand.
The Bulldogs prevailed despite going 16-of-49 (32.7 percent) overall and 6-for-23 from beyond the arc, and missing nine of 20 free-throw tries.
“We’ve been going through these droughts all year, (missing) five in a row or nine out of 10,” Lapel coach Jimmie Howell said. “But when the kids get squared up, they’re good shooters.”
But after scoring just two points in the third period (Lapel and PH combined to go 0-of-16 in the first five minutes) and falling behind by 13, the Bulldogs never lost their composure.
Lapel got to within 39-33 with four points at the line and a 3 by Frazier, the latter four points after a technical foul was assessed to PH’s Zion Cook.
The final charge began with 2:09 left when Bryce Carpenter hit the first of two straight treys. His second, 52 seconds later, made it 44-42.
After Luke Candiano padded the Arabian lead to 46-42 at the stripe, Carpenter kicked it out to Kolby Bullard, and Bullard drained a 3 with 21.8 seconds showing.
PH’s Ethan Ross then was fouled, but he missed the front end of a 1-and-1, and Lapel set up for a winning shot.
Bullard found Frazier in the right corner, and the senior ripped it home, and the Bulldogs were ahead for the first time since it was 2-0.
A long pass from Candiano, in which PH tried to counter, was intercepted by Bullard, and he made one of two free throws for the final margin.
“I honestly don’t know (what led to it),” Frazier said. “The ball came to me, and it was a great pass from (Bullard), and I knocked it down.”
Frazier finished with seven points. Bullard paced the Bulldogs with 16, and Carpenter had 14 points and 14 rebounds.
“We’re not at full strength, yet,” Howell said. “Our big kids are trying to play through their bruises and pains, and eventually we’re going to get to the point where we’re scoring inside, and that’s when we’ll become a much better team.”
The Arabians got a career-high 20 points from sophomore Jamison Dunham, playing in only his third varsity game. Dunham made four 3-pointers.
Senior big Tristan Ross got his second double-double of the season (13 points and 14 boards), and brother Ethan Ross, a sophomore, had three points and 12 rebounds.
PH also struggled shooting. It went 17-of-48 from the field (35.4 percent), 4-for-23 from 3 range and 8-of-18 at the line.
“We absolutely had that game long, but we just kept getting bad drives and bad shot selection,” PH coach Kevin Bates said. “We’re young, and hopefully we’ll learn from this, but we better learn how to win or it’s going to be a long season.”
Lapel also won the junior varsity game 53-45. PH's Luke Weaver led all scorers with 12 points, and Landon Bair had 10 for the Bulldogs.
Both teams’ next games are next Friday, PH at home against Mount Vernon and Lapel at Wapahani.
