NOBLESVILLE – The season of frustration continues for the Pendleton Heights boys basketball team.
Carrying a two-game losing streak prior to Tuesday night’s non-conference meeting at Class 3A Guerin Catholic, the Arabians appeared primed to turn the corner after a quick 3-pointer from junior Josiah Gustin in the game’s first minute.
Unfortunately, that was the Arabians’ lone lead, and it lasted for 1 minute, 9 seconds.
The host Golden Eagles (3-3) stormed ahead 9-3 and later 17-5 in the second quarter behind an 8-0 run to win 59-36.
The setback sank Pendleton Heights to 1-6 and marked its most lopsided defeat this campaign at 23 points after losing its previous five contests by 11 points or less.
An 0-for-9 shooting stretch from the field in the first quarter foreshadowed the outcome, as the Arabians tallied only five points until a pair of free throws dropped in for junior Isaac Wilson with 5:12 left in the second quarter put Pendleton Heights within 10 at 17-7.
“You have to make shots. My goodness, we were 33% in the paint and 16% from three. It’s called basketball. You can play hard. You can defend, but it’s not called defense-ball. It’s not called play-hard-ball. It’s not called pass-the-ball. It’s called basketball,” Pendleton Heights coach Adam Ballard said. “You have to put it in the basket.”
Finding the bottom of the net was the primary issue. The Arabians shot 45.8% from the field (11-of-24) and converted three of 18 jumpers from 3-point range at 16.7%. They were awarded just nine free-throw opportunities and buried five.
Guerin Catholic, which showcased a trio of double-digit scorers, won every statistical category, including second-chance points (11-2), rebounding (33-20), defensive stops (39-24) and points off turnovers (18-4).
“We’re getting stops, but that’s been the rough part, shooting,” Ballard said. “You just have to figure out how to put it in the basket.”
Guerin Catholic found its rhythm quickly to build a 24-17 lead by halftime as senior Kamea Chandler scored eight of his game-high 19 points and junior Robert Sorensen posted 11 of his 15 points in the first 16 minutes. Sorensen paced the Golden Eagles with eight rebounds. Junior Dylan Murans finished with 11 points and four rebounds.
Guerin Catholic junior guard Jack Cherry had two points, but he added six assists, two steals and three rebounds. Sorensen logged four steals as Pendleton Heights turned the ball over 14 times by the end.
Gustin provided some hope in the third quarter, scoring four of his team-high 12 points and helped cut the deficit to 30-24 before a 7-0 Guerin Catholic run. He recorded a double-double with 11 rebounds.
The 6-foot-7 forward put together an impressive sequence in the third, following a 3-pointer by junior Aaron Cookston that sliced the Golden Eagles’ lead to 26-20 with 7:05 left in the frame.
Gustin proceeded to record a steal and assisted junior Reese Caplinger for an easy transition bucket that made it 26-22, and he later blocked a Cherry layup attempt, but the Golden Eagles regrouped.
A 9-2 run before a Gustin fadeaway jumper kept the Golden Eagles in control 37-26 heading into the fourth quarter.
Guerin Catholic outscored Pendleton Heights 22-10 in the final eight minutes to win its second in three games and third in six.
“We were in this game. The final score doesn’t reflect the kind of game that it was. It’s frustrating,” Ballard said. “Our kids play hard. They compete. Jo rebounded like a man tonight, but he’s got to be more of a force protecting the rim, and he’s got to be able to get to the basket instead of settling for jump shots. He’s got all the potential in the world, but 12 (points) really needs to be 20.”
Cookston had seven points for the Arabians. Brayden Kanitz and Wilson had six apiece. Caplinger added three points, and Evan Mozingo chipped in two with four rebounds.
“I can’t fault any of their effort. The effort is there. The coachability is there. The quality of shot is there. The attention to detail on defense for the most part — you’re never going to be perfect — is there. We just have to freaking score,” Ballard said. “That’s really where it’s at.”
The 4A Arabians return to the court at home Saturday against Class A Liberty Christian (1-4) for a 7:30 p.m. opening tip. Pendleton Heights remains winless at home with its lone victory at Lapel, 49-36, on Dec. 2.
“We have an opportunity on Saturday, and the kids get to come back home. Hopefully, we’ll have a little bit more luck at home. We just have to get in the gym and make shots,” Ballard said.