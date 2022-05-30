FRANKTON — With the bases loaded and two outs in the sectional championship, Wapahani senior Luke Willman launched a grand slam in the Raiders' 15-10 victory at Paul Davis Field on Monday.
Issac Andrews led off the game with a single down the right-field line. He advanced to third on a throwing error by the Frankton catcher and scored on a sacrifice fly by Gavin Lash to give the Raiders a 1-0 advantage.
The Eagles (17-10-1) responded by scoring two first-inning runs on consecutive RBI doubles by Tyler Bates and Nate Moore to take the lead.
The first five hitters for the Raiders (22-4) reached base in the third as pitcher Daxton Dudley drew a bases-loaded walk. Paul Fisher then connected with a two-run single down the third-base line that stayed fair by just inches.
“The approach was pretty much be patient and wait for my pitch,” Fisher said. “If it’s a fastball over the plate, crush it, and I stuck to that.”
Wapahani extended its lead to 6-2 in the fourth as Lash hit an RBI single up the middle and Joe Foster scored on a passed ball.
The Raiders scored five runs in the fifth to blow the game open with an RBI single by Landon Weller and the bases-clearing bomb from the Franklin commit, Willman.
“Lately I’ve been seeing the ball really well, so I’m not really thinking when I get in the box,” Willman said. “Just trying to hit the ball as hard as I possibly can. The previous at-bat before, I saw he went high fastball, so I was expecting him to go high fastball again, and that’s what I got.”
“Unfortunately, we didn’t have competitive pitches early in that count to Willman,” Frankton coach Brad Douglas said. “He is a good hitter. That kid has been red hot and probably is one of the hottest hitters in the state right now.”
Frankton trailed 12–2 entering the sixth inning with elimination by run-rule just three outs away. Brayden Douglas demonstrated the Eagles’ resilience with a bases-loaded ground-rule double. The Eagles hit around and scored seven runs as eight of the first nine hitters reached base.
“We put Evan Trissel in and give him a pinch-hit at-bat as a senior, and he comes in and gets a hit,” Coach Douglas said. “I truly think he ignited that inning, and everyone was like, 'Why not me?'”
Multiple unforced errors allowed three separate hitters to reach base, and the Frankton underclassmen took advantage of the situation. The freshman trio of Brady Carmack, Jarrett Morris and Brayden Peters all recorded RBI knocks to not only keep the Eagles’ season alive but bring the tying run to the plate.
But Wapahani remained unflustered.
“I said if we had one inning to go and a three-run lead at the start of the day, we would be happy,” Coach Dudley said. “So get your head up and let’s go.”
After consecutive walks to open the seventh for the Raiders, Daxton Dudley sent a one-hopper to the fence for an RBI double to score Lash. Fisher then drilled a two-run RBI single to the outfield for his fourth RBI of the game as the Raiders took a commanding 15-9 lead with just three outs to get for the sectional title.
“We knew that our lineup has been hot these past five games, and we knew that as long as we came to play that we could get it done,” Fisher said.
Joey Wright led off the final chance for the Eagles with his third single of the game and reached base in all five of his plate appearances. He eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Moore for his second RBI of the game. The valiant effort was ended as junior Ian McClellan struck out Spillman, and the Raiders celebrated with a dogpile on the pitcher's mound.
“You can see it. They play just like their coach. They fight, grind and I told the kids that these guys will not give up,” Coach Dudley said. “Credit to Brad, he always has a team like that that can just grind, grind, grind.”
“I have the utmost respect for that man (Coach Dudley). He’s probably the guy I respect the most in all of baseball,” Coach Douglas said. “I just love the way he consistently shows up every year with quality teams that make the fundamental plays, and he has a really high-quality baseball club top-to-bottom from the coaches to the players.”
Wapahani has now won three straight sectional titles. The Raiders will compete for the regional championship on Saturday in Flora.
“It feels really good,” Willman said. “We have been working hard this whole year, and this is one of the biggest checkmarks we were able to get.”