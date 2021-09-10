PENDLETON — Greenfield-Central thought it had Pendleton Heights buried Friday night, but the Arabians dug themselves out of the dirt in miraculous fashion.
The Arabians had an opportunity to erase a 27-0 deficit on their final drive, after three scores and two recovered onside kicks. However, the 62-yard distance PH needed to travel to pull it off proved too much, and the Cougars got out of John Broughton Field with a 27-20 decision.
Luke Candiano’s two late touchdown passes and effort for a third nearly trumped the 451 yards G-C gained on the ground, and the Arabians were left with their first defeat.
“They didn’t quit. That’s for sure,” said PH coach Jed Richman. “It was exhilarating, and it was fortunate to see.”
PH (3-1, 1-1 Hoosier Heritage Conference), which had won its games by a total of 18 points, was on the wrong foot in every phase early on, and that made its comeback task difficult.
G-C (2-2, 1-1 HHC) rushed for 309 yards in the first half while allowing the Arabians to cross their own 35-yard line once in seven possessions (that after an interception by Dresden Roberts).
After a long drive that ended in a missed field-goal try, Roland’s 37-yard dash along the PH sideline got the Cougars on the board with 90 seconds left in the first quarter.
Zellers scored from 4 yards out the next time G-C had the ball, then after a punt that traveled only 6 yards, Herrell raced 37 yards and it was 21-0 midway through the second period.
A 64-yard punt by Justin Beeler pinned the Cougars at their 4, but Zellers made that moot in one play. His 96-yard run made it 27-0, 35 seconds from halftime.
G-C was set to score again as the second half was underway, but Roberts stripped the Cougars of the ball at their 25, took it to the house and the Arabians had awakened.
Another fumble recovery, by Schyler Altherr early in the final period, led to a 16-yard scoring pass from Candiano to Marvin Jones with 3:44 to go.
PH emerged with the onside kick and just 65 seconds after Jones’ TD, Candiano hit Reese Reddington from 34 yards out, and it was the sophomore’s first varsity score.
A second onside kick fell into the hands of Jaylan Seeko, and the Arabians again were within striking distance. They got to the Cougars’ 14, only to lose it on a fumble.
The Arabians forced a G-C punt, and PH got it back at its 23 and gained 14 yards. But a Cougar interception ended the wild Arabian run.
“It’s got to be on all the time. We can’t turn it on and then off,” Richman said. “Their vets took it to us, and all the credit to the world to (G-C).”
Zellers gained 229 yards on 19 carries, and Roland and Herrell both ran for 78.
Candiano was 16-of-27 for 154 yards. Reddington (69 yards) and Jones (54) both had six catches.
The Arabians were without leading rusher Ethan Ross (402 yards), who was injured, and Quinn Devault carried much of the load, with 79 yards on 14 rushes.
PH will be at New Palestine next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.