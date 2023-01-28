ELWOOD — Having an unblemished record at this time of year is just window dressing as far as Alexandria senior Isaiah Fye is concerned. He has his sights set on much more important accomplishments.
“It’s just one more step toward my more important goals,” he said. “The record doesn’t matter at this point. Everyone is zero-zero, and you’ve got six minutes to get it done.”
But unbeaten he remained Saturday after the 113-pounder took his third straight sectional championship, winning all three matches by first-period fall. Fye, Pendleton Heights 145-pounder Jack Todd and 2022 Frankton state finalist heavyweight Hunter Branham all preserved their current winning streaks as they press on toward the ultimate goal, which is advancing to the state finals wherever they may be contested.
Fye (33-0), Todd (28-0) and Branham (28-0) comprised half of the area’s individual sectional champions with two more coming at the Elwood site and another hailing from Delaware County.
Anderson’s Clayton Stephens won his first sectional championship at 195 pounds with a pair of easy wins before battling Nate Walls and earning a hard-fought 6-1 decision.
Nicknamed “Cowboy” and donning a black hat to complete the look, Stephens knew his first sectional title would not come easy.
“I’m kind of disappointed in how I wrestled,” he said. “I was looking for a pin, but I couldn’t move him. He was like a brick. But a win is a win, as long as I get to step on top of the podium and have another week to wrestle.”
Elwood freshman Jayden Simpson pinned Alexandria senior Cade Campbell in the 106-pound final to open the championship round on his home gym while Daleville senior Dawson Brooks added a 138-pound championship at the Delta sectional.
Hamilton Heights was the runaway team champion with 255 points, outdistancing runner-up Noblesville by 66 points.
With Todd leading the way, the Arabians will have 10 wrestlers on their home floor next week for the regional round. Max Bowers (126), Alex Heineman (132), Jay Covington (152) and Walls were runners-up while Elijah Wolf (120), Jameson Wolford (160) and Chris Crank (182) finished third and Brooks Bond (106) and Eli Libler (220) came home in fourth place, just four points back of the Millers.
“It’s going to be tough. There are no easy spots in our regional,” PH coach Dave Cloud said. “We did some good things, but we still had too many weight classes where we didn’t score, and that’s how Noblesville caught us in the end.”
It was Todd’s first competition since sustaining a chest injury Dec. 28 in the North Montgomery Duals. He said he feels good after recording two first-period falls and battling for a 6-4 decision in the championship match over Carson Fettig of Hamilton Heights.
“You’ve just got to keep getting better no matter what, even if I haven’t wrestled in a month to the day,” Todd said. “Carson Fettig doesn’t care that I haven’t wrestled in a month. He’s not going to give me extra points for that. Whether you’re feeling right or not, it’s time to go and battle.”
The fourth-place Eagles (126.5 points) will be well represented at regional with six qualifiers. Joining Branham will be 160-pound runner-up Crew Farrell as well as third-place finishers Thaiden Alexander (138) and Garek Ellis (220) and fourth-place wrestlers Carson Ward (132) and Jonah Ellis (182).
Branham was disappointed with not finishing his day with a championship pin but is ready for the next step in what he hopes is a state finals return.
“It was a hard-fought day. The first two matches were kind of easy for me,” he said. “I’m coming back next week and working on better offense, having more takedowns. It’s all a process I’ve got to work through and get better on offense.”
Led by the efforts of the Fye brothers, Alexandria was fifth place in the team standings with 119 points. Reynolds will join Isaiah and Ezra in advancing.
Isaiah said watching his younger brother do well Saturday added some pride for his afternoon and adds, in addition to their brotherly bonds, the two are frequent off-site training partners.
No mat required.
“He’s got a pretty good drill partner,” Isaiah said. “We always kind of scrap ever since we were little, sometimes on the kitchen floor. It’s good to see him doing well.”
Anderson was sixth with 85 points and will have four wrestlers at Pendleton next week. In addition to Stephens, Jordan Taylor (152) was third while Jenson Shryock (160) and Rahaki Colley (285) were fourth-place finishers.
Simpson will be joined at regional by Kaleb Colwell after the senior placed third at 113 pounds for the ninth-place Panthers.
Tenth-place Lapel had two wrestlers qualify for regional as Cole Miller (170) and Grissom Jernigan (195) placed fourth.
While Madison-Grant failed to bring home any first-place finishes, six Argylls — including five runners-up -- will compete at the Peru regional in one week. Gavin Colburn (106), Tripp Haisley (113), Nathan Knopp (132), Boston Caudell (182) and Braiden Ross (220) all advanced to title matches before falling in defeat while Cole Stitt (170) advanced with a third-place finish.
In addition to Brooks, three other Broncos will move on to next week’s regional at Jay County. Chris Walters (182) was second, Reazon Davenport (160) was third and Noah Gibson (132) placed fourth.
At Centerville, Shenandoah advanced three wrestlers to the Richmond regional. Sam Hinshaw (132) and Mayson Lewis (182) were runners-up while Tate Sanders (145) placed fourth.