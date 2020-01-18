FRANKTON — It has been an up and down season for Frankton senior Addie Gardner, one that began with high expectations for the team’s leading returning scorer and has had several valleys during the campaign. So inconsistent has her season been, that the four-year starter has taken on a new role the last few games, that of the team’s “sixth man.”
It has taken some getting used to for her, but it seemed to suit Gardner just fine Saturday night.
Gardner scored nine of her team-best 18 points, including six straight, during the third quarter as Frankton broke open a tight contest, then held off a determined and improving Madison-Grant squad 49-36.
It was the fourth straight win for Frankton (13-6) while M-G dropped its sixth in a row and fell to 4-14.
“I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker said.
The role change has not been an easy adjustment for Gardner
“It’s been a rough week,” she said. “My confidence was down really bad. I had a really tough week. I reached my breaking point, but my family ... my whole crowd knows I’m struggling. But I have something to prove, and I’m going to do that.”
She entered the contest early, on Frankton’s sixth offensive possession, where she promptly secured an assist on a basket by senior Grace Alexander for a 4-2 lead.
That was nothing compared to the impact she had coming out of the halftime break, when the Eagles held a 19-13 lead.
Frankton junior Chloee Thomas and M-G sophomore Azmae Turner traded baskets before an Alexander steal led to a Gardner breakaway layup and a 23-15 lead.
That started her outburst that included two more layups, a defensive steal and a 3-point bomb that helped the Eagles stretch the lead to 33-19 by quarter’s end, thanks to another trey, this time from senior Bailey Tucker.
Tucker’s basket came on another Gardner assist.
“I wanted to prove that that last Addie Gardner, that wasn’t me,” Gardner said. “I’m getting myself ready for sectional, and I want to do really good.”
“Her scoring is obviously what’s going to stand out to everyone, but I thought defensively she did a good job on (Turner). We didn’t have a good answer for her tonight,” Hamaker said. “She ended with 18, but (Addie) got (Turner) off her game a couple times for some stretches.”
In addition to leading her team in scoring, Turner also had six rebounds to top the Argylls. She also kept M-G within striking distance for much of the game, something that was absent from the last three meetings, all won by Frankton by over 30 points, including a 58-14 loss last year.
“All in all, the biggest thing when I look back at last year, there were obviously there were some bad losses,” M-G coach Brandon Bradley said. “But there were a handful to teams that stood out as just controlling us. This was one of those teams. They return nearly everybody, we’re basically the same team and it went from nearly a 60-point game a year ago, to 13 tonight.”
Part of the improvement has been Turner, but the addition of freshman point guard Daya Greene, who finished the game with three assists and a block, has freed up other players to not have to handle the ball.
Alexander led the Eagles with seven rebounds and Thomas had eight points.
Frankton dominated the JV contest, defeating M-G 42-8 behind 14 points from freshman Haylee Niccum. Four Argylls players scored two points each.
