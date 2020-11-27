FRANKTON — Early foul trouble left Frankton stars Chloee Thomas and Lauryn Bates relegated to the sideline, forced to watch as the Eagles’ unbeaten start to the season appeared to be in jeopardy against another top-10 team.
But both Thomas and Bates stayed focused and made key plays down the stretch, leading to Ava Gardner’s buzzer-beating 3-point basket as the Eagles, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, stormed back from a 17-point third quarter deficit to stun ninth-ranked Shenandoah 51-49 Friday night at the Eagles’ Nest.
The Eagles remained undefeated at 7-0 while Shenandoah dropped to 2-2.
For the entire first half and most of the third quarter, Shenandoah’s Erikka Hill dominated, and it appeared the Raiders would come out on top for the fourth straight time in this rivalry.
With the 6-foot-1 Thomas and Bates sidelined with first-half fouls, Hill and the Raiders took advantage. The Raiders took a 32-20 lead into halftime with Hill leading the way with 14 points and seven rebounds. Late in the third quarter, a Hill putback basket matched the Raiders’ biggest lead at 41-24.
At that point, Hill had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker moved 5-6 sophomore Bella Dean over to guard the 5-10 Hill.
More than any basket made or missed, that move by Hamaker and his staff changed the direction of the contest.
“We made a defensive change once we saw that Bella Dean was going to be willing to battle in there,” Hamaker said. “We think she’s probably the player of the game because we had no answer for Erikka Hill at any point. Bella is just a gritty enough a player that she frustrated her a little bit, and that helped turn things around.”
Hill was held to just one point and three rebounds the rest of the game.
The Eagles closed the gap to 13 at the end of the period on a basket by Bates, who then assisted on baskets by Dean and Cagney Utterback.
That was just enough momentum to keep the Frankton players believing they had a chance to complete a comeback.
“What I’m really proud of with our team tonight is that we never gave up,” Bates said. “We knew we’re still in this game, even though we’re down 12 points.”
The Eagles cut the lead to eight on a 3-point basket from Gardner, but a Kayla Muterspaugh score from the baseline and a Kathryn Perry free throw extended the Shenandoah lead to 11 at 47-36.
But Dean made one of two free throws, which started a 15-2 run to close out the game. And it was Bates and Thomas, quiet early, who made the difference late.
A Bates layup cut the lead back to eight. Shenandoah’s Rachel Soden briefly restored the 10-point advantage, but Thomas converted a three-point play off an assist from Gardner to cut the lead to seven.
On the next two Shenandoah possessions, Bates stole the ball and scored transition layups to quickly pull the Eagles within 49-46.
Shenandoah, which made eight of 13 free throws in the first half, was just 2-for-8 in the fourth quarter and missed its last four, all in bonus situations. Thomas put back her own miss after Shenandoah missed two one-and-one free-throw attempts on the same possession to pull the Eagles within one.
With 6.8 seconds remaining, the Eagles put Perry — an 80% free-throw shooter — on the line for another bonus opportunity. She missed, and Thomas grabbed her fifth rebound.
With no timeouts remaining, Thomas found guard Cagney Utterback, who pushed the ball up court, drew the defense and found Gardner on the wing for the game winner.
“I think my teammates did a very good job of pushing the ball up and knowing the time and score,” Gardner said. “Cagney did good drawing two (defenders). I know I had to shoot it with a limited amount of time. I just let it fly.”
“If anyone could have gotten the ball, I would have wanted Ava to take that last-second shot,” Bates said.
Hill led all players with 19 points and 13 rebounds while Perry finished with 11 for the Raiders.
Gardner scored 14 to lead the Eagles, Bates finished with 13 points and eight steals and Utterback had 11 points and eight assists for the Eagles.
Shenandoah will return home for a Tuesday matchup with Connersville while Frankton will play at Eastern in Greentown on Wednesday.
