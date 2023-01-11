ORLANDO, Fla. —Pendleton Heights senior libero Ramsey Gary capped her brilliant high school career and got a glimpse into her volleyball future in college and beyond last week when she competed in the 2023 Under Armour High School Volleyball All-American Match in Orlando, Florida.
In a match loaded with future Division I players, Gary led her squad — nicknamed Team Speed — with 11 digs, including one on the decisive point, in a five-set (27-25, 26-24, 26-28, 21-25, 15-12) win over Team Phantom.
Gary was named team captain for Speed prior to the players arrival in Orlando for just a few days of practice prior to the match. Despite the limited preparation time, the Indiana University-bound Gary said the team came together quickly.
“Practices were fun. We were getting to know each other and getting used to each other,” she said. “We’re the best of the best, so we’re the leaders of our groups. Going in to it, we’re all leaders and we were able to use our own voices to come together as one.”
Gary added four assists and was successful on 20 of 22 service receptions for a 90.9% rate.
“There’s always room to improve. There’s always things I can tweak in practice,” she said. “Overall, I just wanted to be clean and do the best I could for my team.”
Despite the match being an all-star type of event, the intensity of competition was tangible in the effort of the athletes as well as the energy exuded from players on the bench.
Speed found itself down 21-15 in the first set against Phantom but gradually clawed its way back. It eventually won in comeback fashion and took a 2-0 lead.
“It was very intense, and we wanted to win from the get-go,” Gary said. “Us coming out not that strong was a shock to us, but then again we let go and never let the intensity drop.”
Phantom squared the match with wins in Sets 3 and 4, but Gary’s final dig of the match set up the winning kill in Set 5.
“We wanted to win. We were the team that wasn’t going to let the ball drop,” she said. “We wanted that point so badly we were going to do anything to get that point. I wasn’t going to let the ball hit the ground.”
Among her Speed teammates was 2022 Indiana Miss Volleyball Chloe Chicoine from McCutcheon who recorded nine kills, an ace and two blocks and Pittsburgh commit Torrey Stafford, who led all players with 24 kills. Chicoine will be a rival of Gary’s next year at Purdue.
Playing in the match gave Gary her best look yet at the level of talent she can expect to see next fall when she begins play in the volleyball-rich Big Ten Conference.
“(Stafford) is amazing. She’s a good teammate,” Gary said. “She’s unselfish.”
Gary’s long-term plans involve volleyball after her career at Indiana ends. This experience also did nothing to shy her away from that desire to play professionally in the future.
“Playing harder longer is a huge thing going to the next level and to the levels beyond that,” she said. “That’s one thing I took out of this weekend.
“I was amazed and so fortunate for this opportunity to compete with all these girls, and I had a lot of fun.”