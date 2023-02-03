ARCADIA -- It wasn’t the finale the Class 3A Frankton girls basketball team wanted to see. Nor was it the starting lineup it projected to have against Yorktown during the Sectional 24 semifinal round Friday night.
However, it was the reality, and without junior 6-foot standout Emma Sperry, who was sidelined due to illness, the three-time defending sectional champion Eagles’ title run came to an end, 43-35.
The Eagles’ four seniors combined for 22 points, but the Tigers (11-11) countered with efficiency and avenged their regular-season loss to advance into Saturday's championship game with host Hamilton Heights.
“We got a little sickness bug on the team that was going around. I had a lot of kids who got it early enough that they were able to be here, but you could tell how quickly we were getting gassed,” Frankton head coach Stephan Hamaker said. “It just took so much out of them.”
The Eagles trailed by seven points late in the first quarter, but much as they’ve done this season, they gritted their way back to take the lead twice before the fourth.
An 8-0 run sparked by senior Bella Dean and senior Haylee Niccum provided Frankton with its first lead, 14-13, in the second quarter.
A bucket by senior Launa Hamaker followed by an and-1 from junior Amaya Collins tied the game at 27-all in the third quarter. Niccum’s last converted field goal with 2:51 left in the third supplied the Eagles with the lead, 29-27.
Frankton led 31-28, after a Dean basket in the third quarter, but a 7-0 run by Yorktown foreshadowed the final eight minutes.
“Sperry was a big hole for us tonight. She does so much. She’s our leading scorer, leading rebounder. I think she leads the team in blocks, probably second in assists, so she does a lot,” Hamaker said. “We’re going to check on her and make sure she’s doing OK. I know the only way she would miss is if she’s incapable of playing.”
Frankton shot 1-of-7 in the fourth quarter and tallied four points, while Yorktown had eight points to win.
Yorktown’s Camryn Isaacs and Amari Wright each had a team-high 10 points. Raya Tewari added seven points, while Claire Hazen chipped in six points off the bench.
Frankton’s Niccum and Collins finished with game-highs at 11 points apiece. Dean had four points and four rebounds. Hamaker posted seven points and four rebounds.
The Eagles (18-7) were chasing a fourth straight sectional title and fifth in six years. Yorktown hasn’t won a sectional crown since 2011. The Tigers lost to the Eagles on 39-33 on Jan. 17 at Frankton.
This time, they caught the Eagles at the disadvantage.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the four seniors that really played so hard for this program. Many of them had to kind of wait their turn, but they were such a big intricate part of what we did in 2020, 2022 and 2021,” Hamaker said. “I hate that’s how their careers had to end, but they’re just competitors and they battled. They left everything out there that they had. We just ran out of gas.”
Frankton won regional titles in 2020 and 2022 in addition to semistate championships to reach the IHSAA State Finals in both seasons. The loss snapped their three-game winning streak.