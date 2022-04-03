The 2021 girls tennis season yielded outstanding performances both in terms of team and individual competition.
Alexandria continued its recent run of success with a second straight sweep of Madison County, Central Indiana Conference and sectional championships while Anderson's Jamison Geoffreys claimed an individual sectional championship as well as the THB Sports Athlete of the Year award.
Anderson returns all three singles players, and Abby Cruser leads a strong Pendleton Heights squad as the Indians, Arabians and an experienced Lapel team figure to challenge the Tigers for area supremacy.
With the area tennis season set to get under way this week, here is a glance at the area teams and players to watch:
ALEXANDRIA
Head Coach: Matt DeVault (27th season); 2021: 16-3, Madison County, CIC, sectional champions; Key Losses: Reiley Hiser, Gracyn Hosier, Rylee Pyle, Lauren Dungan, Madison Schuyler; Key Returning Athletes: Carlie Remington, Taylor Stinefield, Ally Honeycutt, Emily Leever, Addy Warren, Allie Clark; Newcomers to Watch: Kara Simison, Tinslie Closser, Lily Harpe, Gabby Hosier, Adell May, Alyssa Ryan; Potential Breakout: Clark, Simison
Outlook: “The bullseye is set on our backs after having so much success,” DeVault said. “Our goals are straight forward. We will try to have a winning season and prepare to defend the Madison County, conference and sectional titles we won the last two seasons. We graduated a strong group from 2021 but have a lot of experience returning. Our JV has gone undefeated the last two seasons, and several of them will be ready to step up for us. I expect Lapel, (Pendleton Heights), Anderson and Mississinewa all to be ready for 2022 and challenges for us in all those goals.”
ANDERSON
Head Coach: David Ellis (6th season); 2021: 13-10; Key Losses: Eliana Munoz, Patra Gomez; Key Returning Athletes: Jamison Geoffreys, Samin Thorns, Ramsey Proctor
Outlook: “The two and three singles players have a chance to help make a big difference this season,” Ellis said. “Our main goals are to win the (Madison) County tournament along with sectional.”
ELWOOD
Head Coach: John Kelly; 2021: 6-11; Key Losses: Taylor Hawes, Olivia Smith; Key Returning Athletes: Kenzi Oyler, Harli Evans, Hannah McCleery, Kennedy Perrin, Ruth Vehikite, Addison Updegraff, Chloe Bright; Newcomer to Watch: Kenzee Garringer
Outlook: “Our girls are excited for the season,” Kelly said. “Only losing two girls last season still leaves us young but still relatively talented. Our mission this season is to compete in every match and to improve on our overall record from last year.”
FRANKTON
Head Coach: Stephan Hamaker (1st season); Key Losses: Malajia and Daija Kitchen, Abby Hartley, Delaney Detling, Kenzie Fisher, Chainey Lowe, Abby Williams, Cassie O’Neill; Key Returning Athletes: Eliana Delph, Lauryn Bates; Newcomers to Watch: Launa Hamaker, Addie Brobston, Haylee Niccum, Ann Curtis
Outlook: "This is a young team, but we will compete every day in practice to hope that we have the best seven out on the court come sectional,” Coach Hamaker said. “We want to be playing our best tennis at the end of the season.”
LAPEL
Head Coach: Kanda Martin (1st season); Key Losses: Bailey Baxter; Key Returning Athletes: Morgan Erwin, Chloe Renihan, Lily Humerickhouse, Georgia Manning, Kerith Renihan, Gracie Lyons; Newcomer to Watch: Gracie Frazier
Outlook: “The girls have set goals of winning county and getting out of sectional as a team,” Martin said in an email. “I've got a great group of girls (who are) great leaders, great teammates. I see strong potential in them as tennis players, and I'm excited to see how this season plays out.”
MADISON-GRANT
Head Coach: Tony Pitt (15th season); 2021: 3-13; Key Losses: Abbie Hostetler, Nancy Chapel, Shannan Hill, Alexa Counceller; Key Returning Athletes: Lainey Lutterman, Mya Stansberry, Lexi Terwillegar; Newcomers to Watch: Marissa Lambert, Violet Taylor, Jess Martin, Kaylie Vorhis, Madison Zirkle, Lauren WIlson
Outlook: “We have 11 ladies out this year, which is an improvement of just seven a year ago,” Pitt said. “We have very little experience but have been working very hard to catch up. Our goals are to improve each time we step on a tennis court.”
PENDLETON HEIGHTS
Head Coach: Royce Hammel (11th season); 2021: 8-11; Key Returning Athletes: Abby Cruser, Jessica Thompson, Camille Spencer, Josie Graves, Faith Bluel; Newcomers to Watch: Jaima Link, Abi Rosenkrans, Ellie Manchess, Gia Thorsen, Bella Ritchey, Addie Aldredge, Maddie Dutton
Outlook: “I know Abby Cruser continues to play year round, and hopefully with more winter play, the other girls will step up and contribute,” Hammel said. “The potential is there to improve over last year. Doubles may be an area of concern, but several girls could fill in nicely.”
SHENANDOAH
Head Coach: Emily Whaley (2nd season); 2021: 5-8; Key Losses: Morgan Nation, Sophia Wilkinson; Key Returning Athletes: Hannah Zody, Cori Allen, Reina Sherman; Potential Breakout: Holly Shepherd
Outlook: “Although we are a fairly inexperienced team, I have a group of girls who work hard and are determined to improve,” Whaley said. “Every day we get better, and I am excited to see how much we continue to grow throughout the season. Our team goals are to win the (Mid-Eastern Conference) and Henry County tournament as well as our sectional.”