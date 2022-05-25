MARION — Inclement weather delayed the start of Wednesday’s tennis regional championship at Marion and ultimately caused a suspension of play between Alexandria and Delta.
But on an adjacent court, Anderson senior Jamison Geoffreys took care of business before Mother Nature could intrude.
Geoffreys overcame a few early errors to erase four game points and went on to win the first 11 games before dispatching Mississinewa junior Madison Fuqua 6-0, 6-1 for the singles tournament sectional championship.
Shortly after Geoffreys claimed her title, nearby lightning prompted the halting of the four remaining matches between the Tigers and the Eagles, with the overall momentum trending heavily in Delta’s favor.
Delta grabbed a quick 1-0 lead when Gwendolyn Clark reeled off a 6-0, 6-0 win over Allie Clark in the No. 1 singles match.
Delta also led the four ongoing matches as Gabrielle Knight held off Kara Simison 6-4 in the first set at No. 2 singles and was up 1-0 in the second. Brylee Beckley took the opener from Gabby Hosier 6-0 in the No. 3 singles match, and the two were knotted at 1-1 in the second. Seniors Taylor Stinefield and Carlie Remington dropped the first set to Maggie Hunt and Janet Wegener of Delta 6-1 and trailed 2-1 in the second.
Those matches are scheduled to resume at 4 p.m. Thursday at Marion High School, but with more bad weather in the forecast provisions have been made to move the contests to the Howard County Indoor Tennis Center in Greentown.
After serving out the first game at love, Geoffreys found herself down 15-40 to Fuqua’s serve in the second. But her authoritative forehand winners helped her storm back to take the next four points and the 2-0 lead. Fuqua also led 40-30 in the next game and was on the verge of breaking the serve of Geoffreys, but the Anderson senior bounced back and got on a roll.
“I feel like I was making some errors and she was hitting some good lobs that I should have come in on,” Geoffreys said. “I want to come in and take it out of the air because that takes time away from them, and they can’t lob it back.”
The Mississinewa junior emitted a broad smile and elicited applause from her supporters watching when she broke through to claim her only game late in the second set before Geoffreys closed her out.
“She adjusted well. I think there were a couple points where the wind played tricks with the ball,” Anderson coach David Ellis said. “We’re just trying to keep her focused on doing what she does best, which is hit the ball away from her opponents.”
Geoffreys (18-1) will advance to the singles regional at Kokomo, to be held June 4, where she will play the sectional champion from Fort Wayne in a 10 a.m. semifinal. The regional championship is to be played that afternoon at 2 p.m.
“I’m pretty much just going to be working on my shots,” Geoffreys said. “Hopefully, it’ll be better weather.”
Geoffreys is ranked ninth in the state and fell in the regional semifinal a year ago.