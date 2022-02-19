INDIANAPOLIS — Julius Gerencser concluded his Daleville wrestling career Saturday by advancing two steps on the IHSAA state finals podium.
A consolation-round win over a longtime rival and friend, sandwiched around defeats to one of the nation's top 138-pounders and the state's third-ranked wrestler, gave Gerencser sixth place in his second appearance at state.
"Awesome," Gerencser said. "My goal was to place higher than last year. I came in here (Gainbridge Fieldhouse) and did that, and I'm proud."
Gerencser split his four matches this weekend and ended his senior year 28-5, as well as his career 136-19.
The 10th-ranked Gerencser had to step in against Crown Point's Jesse Mendez -- who was bidding to become the 10th four-time state champion overall -- in a quarterfinal. Mendez needed just 16 seconds to boot Gerencser to the consolation bracket.
A much more familiar foe awaited Gerencser in his middle match. That was Delta's Dillon Tuttle, against whom Gerencser has wrestled since both were 6 years old.
It was another brief outing, but this one went Gerencser's way in 35 seconds. Gerencser also defeated Tuttle in the Delta sectional final and the third-place match in the Jay County regional.
"I just went in there with the same mindset -- score points, don't be scared, don't back down," Gerencser said. "I wrestled (Tuttle) a lot the past four years in high school. The first few years, he got the best of me, but I'm just glad to come out here and get a solid victory over him."
Gerencser's final match was a 16-0 technical-fall defeat to third-ranked Bryce Lowery of Roncalli.
"Every person I wrestled today is awesome," Gerencser said. "I'm just glad I had the opportunity to wrestle some good guys."
Gerencser made state alongside senior teammate Jackson Ingenito (195 pounds), who fell in a first-round match Friday. Gerencser's eighth-place finish last year was also at 138.
"I think it's hard for people to fathom what it's like to make it down here one time, let alone make it down here twice and place twice," Daleville coach Dalton Baysinger said. "Being a single-class sport, you've got to elevate that level each year, and Julius works hard to bring that, and moving up the podium is a testament to his hard work."
Gerencser is one of three 100-win wrestlers for Daleville. The others are current senior Brandon Kinnick (who wrestled at 145 and made it to the semistate) and Corbin Maddox, the state runner-up at 285 in 2017 who has been an assistant for the Broncos.
Along the way, Gerencser learned from season-ending defeats in the regional as a freshman and semistate as a sophomore to earn his place in Daleville history. He was a two-time sectional champion as well as a regional champ his junior year.
"That put a fire under me," Gerencser said. "Last year, I came down here and placed eighth, and I was grateful for the opportunity, and this year I came back. I placed a little bit higher, and I'm grateful for that. Overall, a great career."
Gerencser plans to wrestle in college but he has not decided where.
