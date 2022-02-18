INDIANAPOLIS — Daleville wrestling’s alternate nickname is the Sharks, and Julius Gerencser was as tenacious as a Great White on Friday night.
The senior 138-pounder got the first jump on Westfield’s Ike O’Neil and continued to pounce throughout, and Gerenscer scored a 10-2 decision in the opening round of the IHSAA state meet at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Gerenscer improved to 27-3, and for the second year in row he will wrestle three matches Saturday and end up on the podium.
“I’ve been working all week trying to be aggressive,” Gerencser said. “The game plan was to go out and wrestle and attack and be ready for a dogfight, and I was prepared.”
The 10th-ranked Gerenscer scored his first takedown just over midway through the first period, and he built a 6-1 lead the next period on another takedown and two back points.
After an injury stoppage for O’Neill (30-11) late in the second period, Gerencser took him down again and added a third takedown in the final period.
“It’s awesome, because usually on Friday night guys come in here scared and nervous,” Gerencser said. “I was just excited for the opportunity to come in here. I know everyone is going to wrestle tough against me and I expected that, but I’m just glad I got the win.”
Having won Friday last year helped Gerencser, said Daleville coach Dalton Baysinger.
“When he got that first takedown, he settled in and we got to truly see what he’s capable of from all positions,” Baysinger said. “Zero-zero, lots of lights, lots of people, big stage, when you get that first takedown it becomes wrestling again, and when it becomes wrestling, Julius does well.”
Gerencser in his quarterfinal this morning will face Crown Point’s Jesse Mendez (38-0), a three-time state champion who is the No. 1 recruit in the country by Flowrestling.com (Ohio State).
“To have three more matches is unbelievable, and it’s an understatement,” Gerencser said. “I just want to go out and have fun tomorrow. Not many kids can say they have the opportunity to wrestle the best in the nation, and I can do that tomorrow and be grateful.”
Jackson Ingenito and Hunter Branham — who wrestled earlier in the day — are going in different directions after their defeats at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Ingenito, a Daleville 195-pounder, wrestled his final high school match, and it was an all-too-brief farewell. Evansville Mater Dei’s top-ranked Gabe Sollars stopped Ingenito in 56 seconds, and Ingenito finished the season 28-7.
Frankton junior Branham had more opportunities against Rochester’s Marshall Fishback in their 285-pound bout, but a pair of escapes was all Branham could manage in a match that went 5-2 to Fishback.
Ingenito, who earned his way to Indy with a fourth-place finish in the Fort Wayne semistate, knew he had a very tough task Friday. And Sollars (35-2) made sure Ingenito got no chances.
Sollars took Ingenito down in less than 30 seconds, and it became a matter of time before Sollars — last year’s state champion at 182 — finished the job.
“It’s not often that I get beat like that,” Ingenito said. “I like to think there (was) a chance. Nobody’s unbeatable.”
Ingenito was one of two Daleville wrestlers to make it to Indy, and this was his lone state appearance. Ingenito’s senior classmate Julius Gerencser was to wrestle at 138 on Friday night.
“Coming from nothing to something just felt great,” Ingenito said. “I’m not going to let my loss take anything away from what I accomplished. Wrestling doesn’t make me me.”
Branham (28-8) was riding a third-place showing at the New Castle semistate in which he upset third-ranked Dom Burgett of Hamilton Southeastern in overtime in the first round and then had to win again to advance to state.
Throughout his run, the 17th-ranked Branham had wrestled well defensively and was hoping to limit the attack of Fishback (42-1 and ranked 10th). It worked well for two periods, after which Branham led 1-0.
Fishback escaped from the down position at the start of the final period and soon after got a takedown to go ahead 3-1. Branham escaped again, but Fishback took Branham down once more with 10 seconds to go.
“He’s definitely one of the better ones I’ve wrestled but not the best,” Branham said. “I think I definitely wrestled one of my worst matches, and I’m not taking credit for anything. We both went in and wrestled, and he wrestled a little bit better.”
Branham said he went a bit off-track from what he and his coaches mapped out, and that contributed to the result.
“A loss is a loss, and I’m going to learn from it,” he said.
One thing Branham and Frankton head coach Courtney Duncan agreed on for next season is to develop more offense.
“He wrestled with a lot of heart and a lot of passion, and he left it out there, and that’s all we can ask him,” Duncan said. “He knows and understands that he’s going to have to start working now for next year, and we obviously want to be on the podium (top eight) next year and not have the same result as today.”
