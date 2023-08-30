YORKTOWN — Most top-level athletes are inconsolable following a poor outing, when they feel like they have let their team down or have not performed up to their abilities.
Daleville senior golfer Addy Gick had one of those days Wednesday at The Players Club in Yorktown, finishing with her worst nine-hole score since her freshman year.
What could have been a miserable day on the links for Gick was placated somewhat by her playing partner, Tigers senior — and meet medalist — Kayleigh Agugliaro as the two have shared a friendship that has spanned their high school careers.
They met when they were paired as freshmen and struck up a conversation. During the preliminary chit-chat, it was discovered Gick and Agugliaro had birthdays coming up and were born one day apart — Agugliaro on Sept. 7 and Gick on Sept. 8.
“Golf definitely brought us closer and being a day apart,” Gick said. “I think I asked her age and our birthdays were coming up.”
The coincidence resulted in a 20-minute conversation on the topic, and a lasting friendship was born.
“We exchanged information and stuff, and we started talking and found out our birthdays were around the same time,” Agugliaro said. “We enjoyed our round, and I felt like it was a really good time, and I enjoyed it.
“We were talking about (the birthdays). Then we started texting each other.”
Since that August day in 2020, the two have been paired many times, and they have enjoyed their rounds together. Both are talented to be sure, and often Agugliaro and Gick are competing against one another for first place.
But neither see the other as a rival.
“I don’t really think about the person I’m playing with or try to get nervous,” Gick said. “I just try to go in, play with them and talk with them.”
“I like it a lot,” Agugliaro said. “I think we have a good time. It’s fun, and it’s not like I’m playing with a random person. It’s someone I can talk to.”
Schedules for the two seniors are busy, and they rarely get to see each other away from the golf course. There was the chance encounter when Agugliaro was at a Muncie frozen yogurt restaurant with her boyfriend.
“I was like, ‘There’s Addy. What are you doing at Berrywinkle in Muncie when you live in Anderson?’” she said.
The on-course conversations are as varied as one would expect from two high school friends. Sometimes the chatter is about the way the round is going, but often the conversation turns to school, the weather, Gick’s dog or upcoming birthdays.
On a day like Wednesday, when Gick struggled to a 52, having a friend who knows that feeling nearby and knows how to bring a smile to her face is invaluable.
“I was saying that it was a great day for golf, especially since I wasn’t playing the greatest,” Gick said.
There are friends and there are golf-friends, and having one of the later who understands the pain of a tough round is important.
“It’s very helpful,” Gick said. “Before a round, we can text each other if we’re nervous.”
“If we mess up something, we can talk about it and laugh about it like, ‘Why did we decide to do this on this hole?’ I don’t really try to think about what’s going on. I just try to boost the other person” Agugliaro said. “If I’m doing better than Addy, I try to boost her up, but if she’s doing better, then Addy will probably try to make me laugh.”
Both will play golf in college, with Agugliaro leaning toward Trine and Gick possibly staying closer to home at Anderson University. The two plan to follow each other’s careers in the future and hope to compete against one another at the next level.
“I’d be happy,” Agugliaro said. “I’d go watch Addy even if I wasn’t playing.”
“That’d be exciting,” Gick said. “I would think, ’Oh, my gosh, I get to see her again.’”
The Yorktown senior finished with a 42, the low round of the day, but Daleville prevailed in the team battle 210-221. Ava Capes led the Broncos with a 45 while Alyssa Richman (53), and Emma Ciampola (60) completed Daleville’s score.
Gick will look to bounce back Thursday when Daleville travels to Wapahani.
Agugliaro and Gick will meet again in just over two weeks when Yorktown and Daleville compete in the Muncie sectional, this time at Crestview.