MUNCIE — With less than three weeks remaining in the girls golf regular season, coaches like to see the scores trending downward.
Such is the case for junior Addy Gick and the Daleville Broncos, who recently won their third straight Mid-Eastern Conference title and are aiming for another trip to regional.
Gick fired a 42 Wednesday at Crestview in Muncie to share medalist honors with her Yorktown playing partner — and longtime friend — Kayleigh Agugliaro, but the Tigers prevailed in the team score, edging the Broncos 188-192.
Ava Capes was next for Daleville with a 45, while Kaitie Denney shot a 52 and Olivia Reed a 53 to round out the team scoring. Freshman Alyssa Richman came home in 61 strokes in her first season of play.
Grace Finley (47), Ella VanOoteghem (48) and Bailey Robertson (51) followed Aguguliaro’s score for Yorktown.
Gick recorded four pars on the round and had numerous other opportunities just skirt the hole or lip out altogether. After a slow start to her season, which included a bout with COVID-19 and some swing adjustments, the MEC runner-up’s scores are moving in the right direction and becoming more reminiscent of her sectional round of 81 last year on the same course.
“It’s been tough in the beginning, especially since I had COVID, but I’m starting to slowly get back into things,” she said. “Getting more comfortable is definitely improving things a lot.”
Gick also said she enjoyed playing with Agugliaro, who was individual champion when the Tigers took the Delaware County championship earlier this season. Gick was fourth that day and is gaining confidence after a solid MEC showing and matching Agugliaro on Wednesday.
“She’s the best. I love playing with her,” she said. “And we’re so close together in competition, it’s so much fun. Sectional is just two weeks away, so it gives me a little more of boost to come back.”
The depth of the Broncos — Gick, Denney, Capes and Reed have each been medalist for coach Joe Rench this season — gives Daleville an opportunity for further postseason success. Their coach knows he needs each player to keep shedding strokes and be at their best at sectional time.
“I don’t like our 192 here at our home course. I don’t think that’s very good,” he said. “We’ve got to get some things figured out that way. Hopefully, we can do something we did a couple years ago when everyone had a personal best. If we do that, we’ll be in really good shape.”
Golf is a game that requires the competitor to play with confidence, and Gick has plenty thanks to her recent results.
“I think if we keep putting the work in, we can get to regional,” she said.
“My two juniors have been really stepping up,” Rench said. “Addy and Ava both have been really consistent in the low to mid-40s. They’re getting better.”
The Broncos return to action Thursday as they join Wes-Del in a Delaware County three-team meet at Wapahani.