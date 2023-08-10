DALEVILLE — Daleville senior Addy Gick enjoys ziplining but is not a fan of roller coasters despite the ups and downs of her recent rounds of golf that may resemble the amusement park favorites.
Thursday’s edition had everything a fan of the rides could ask for, including some early thrills, a scary middle and a dramatic finish.
In Daleville’s home opener at Crestview in Muncie, Gick rolled home her first eagle in competition and rebounded from consecutive double-bogeys to finish strong, but she came up one shot shy against freshman phenom Jane Armington of Wes-Del for medalist honors.
But the Broncos finished with 190 as a team, bettering the 208 for the Warriors and a 240 from Mississinewa to sweep the three-team meet and improve to 4-0 on the season in duals.
Armington, a former Frankton student, finished at 1-over with a 37, a round that included a birdie on the par-5 fourth, bogeys on the first and seventh and seven holes at even par.
After both No. 1 players opened with bogey on the first hole, Gick delivered the shot of the day on the par-5 second after nearly hitting her tee shot out of bounds.
After not needing the provisional shot she hit, Gick faced a tough shot out of the trees along the left side of the fairway and was able to punch a shot to the fringe, about 25 feet from the hole.
After visualizing the shot, Gick stepped to the ball and sent it toward and into the hole, her first eagle in competition.
“I was looking at it as soon as I went up to putt, and I was thinking it would be really cool to get an eagle,” she said. “I was thinking about it in my head, so when it went in, it was a total shock.”
On the next two holes, she could not recover from errant tee shots, finishing with double-bogey on each, the par-3 third and the par-5 fourth. In just two holes, Gick’s score went from 1-under to 3-over.
Broncos coach Matthew Wilson walked with Gick to the next hole.
“I said that we’re going to work on it,” he said. “She has such a game put together, but there are holes. Today, we saw a couple holes. … We’re going to work on it tomorrow, and that will help her get out of some situations.”
“I was talking to myself, telling myself ‘You’ve got this. Try to be confident with the next shot. There are still holes to play,’” she said. “I just talked myself through it, and that helped a lot.”
Although she misread her birdie attempt on the fifth for a three-putt bogey, that would be her last poor shot of the day.
She rebounded to finish birdie, par, birdie and par — narrowly missing a birdie putt on the final hole — to finish at 38, 3 over par and one shot back of Armington.
She knew the scores were close as she gained ground over the final four holes.
“Normally, I don’t keep track of what I’m shooting or how close I am to my playing partner,” Gick said. “But I kind of knew. I was looking at the scores. I was down 3, then down 2, then down one, so I was keeping track.”
Senior Ava Capes followed Gick with a 49 for Daleville while Alyssa Richman finished at 54 — highlighted by a birdie on the second hole — and Emma Ciampola added a 57 to complete the Broncos’ scoring.
Mississinewa was led by Ashtynn Brubaker — playing with Gick and Armington — with a 46. Brubaker finished at 1-over par over the last five holes following a shaky start.
The Broncos will see Armington and Wes-Del again Saturday, this time at the Muncie Elks — home course for the Warriors — for the Delaware County Championship at 1 p.m. where both Gick and Armington figure to be in the mix for county medalist
“I’m pretty confident with that (course),” Gick said. “It’s my last one, so I’m just going to go and have fun, and we’ll see what the scores are.”
“They have the drive. They’re going to go,” Wilson said. “I’m there to keep them going, pick them up when they’re down and then help them with what they’re missing out on. That’s what I’m going to be doing.”