Girls basketball season begins this week across the state of Indiana with Pendleton Heights and Anderson slated to begin their seasons Tuesday.
Expectations are high for the Arabians, who return several key players from last year’s Madison County championship team and hope to make a postseason run, and for the defending Class 2A state runners-up from Frankton. The Eagles will look for postseason success at the 3A level this season.
Alexandria, Daleville and Lapel also figure to be teams to watch when sectional time rolls around in February, while Anderson and Shenandoah will try to rebound from tough seasons while Anderson Prep’s outstanding freshman class looks to build on what it learned a year ago.
Here is a snapshot glance at all 11 area teams, six of which feature new coaches:
ALEXANDRIAHead Coach: Mickey Hosier; 2021: 17-6; Key Losses: Jada Stansberry, Ally Honeycutt, Emma Smith; Key Returning Players: Jacklynn Hosier, Lily Harpe, Cali Crum; Newcomers to Watch: Peyton Pulley, Kylan McFall, Trinity Ford; Potential Breakout: Pulley
Season Outlook: “We have 16 freshman and sophomores out of our 22 girls,” Hosier said. “We are growing with every practice. I am excited about the process of getting better as the season goes.”
ANDERSONHead Coach: Joe Adams (1st season); 2021: 9-15; Key Losses: Kaliyah Armstrong, Emma Weber, Koral Wheeler; Key Returning Players: Zoe Allen, Makhile McWilliams, Payton Sargent, Jacelyn Starks; Potential Breakout: Kennedy Brown
Season Outlook: “I have high expectations for this team,” Adams said. “I don’t feel like I can provide a specific number of wins for the season, but I do believe we’ll be playing our best basketball at tournament time. Because I didn’t get the summer with these girls, we’re somewhat behind where you’d like for your team to be with the season about to get underway. The improvements we’ve made individually and collectively, though, give me hope that we will continue to improve throughout the season and will ultimately have a chance to compete for a sectional title.”
ANDERSON PREPHead Coach: Josh Fathauer (3rd season); 2021: 6-14; Key Losses: None; Key Returning Players: Alivia Peoples, Kaylynn Orr, Kanyla Wills; Newcomers to Watch: Tameah Eldridge, Arianna Flowers; Potential Breakout: Peoples, Flowers
Season Outlook: “Last year was about learning what high school basketball is like. Another year of experience brings more confidence and additional leadership,” Fathauer said. “We want to build on last year’s win total by working hard every day in the season to be better.”
DALEVILLEHead Coach: Ashley Fouch (4th season); 2021: 6-16; Key Losses: Audrey Voss, Emi Isom; Key Returning Players: Trishell Johnson, Valyn Pattengale, Maddie Etchison, Kayla Porter; Newcomers to Watch: Addisyn Gothrup, Amarah McPhaul, Makenna Corbin; Potential Breakout: Johnson
Season Outlook: “This season’s success will greatly depend on how well we can get all the new pieces of this program to work together,” Fouch said. “The amount of athleticism this Daleville team will have is unmatched compared to past teams but our new faces are going to need to step up and make an impact from the get-go. Once this team fully understands their potential and confidence begins to rise inside of them, we will be a lethal team to compete against.”
ELWOODHead Coach: Courtney Lickliter (1st season); 2021: 0-22; Key Loss: Hannah McCleery; Key Returning Players: Yzabelle Ramey; Newcomers to Watch: Olivia Shannon, McKenzie Cornwell, Trinity Bryan; Potential Breakout: Shannon, Bryan
Season Outlook: “Our team motto is ‘commit,’” Lickliter said. “Commit to giving more effort, being a better teammate, doing the little things. Our goal is to improve individually and as a team one day at a time. The expectation is to play hard, compete and enjoy the experience.”
FRANKTONHead Coach: Stephan Hamaker (12th season); 2021: 23-6; Key Losses: Lauryn Bates, Cagney Utterback, Bailee Webb, Shae Simon; Key Returning Players: Emma Sperry, Amaya Collins, Bella Dean; Newcomers to Watch: Sophia Hoagland, Paige Parker; Potential Breakout: Launa Hamaker, Haylee Niccum, Addison Brobston
Season Outlook: “We always want to compete at a high level every single game and will strive to be playing our best basketball come sectional,” Hamaker said. “This group of kids knows how to compete.”
LAPELHead Coach: Zach Newby (5th season); 2021: 17-8; Key Losses: Ashlynn Allman; Key Returning Players: Kerith Renihan, Deannaya Haseman, Jaylee Hubble, Madelyn Poynter, AnnaLee Stow, Rosemary Likens; Newcomer to Watch: Laniah Wills; Potential Breakout: Poynter
Season Outlook: “We are looking forward to building upon last year,” Newby said in an email. “We have our core back and some young talent that we think will fit in well with that core. We have a group that is excited to get to work. They have set some lofty goals for themselves, and we as coaches are going to do everything we can to help them with accomplishing those goals.”
LIBERTY CHRISTIANHead Coach: Malik Perry (1st season); 2021: 10-12; Key Losses: Mady Rees, Rileigh Graham, Cydnie Layton; Key Returning Player: Shameel Clervrain
MADISON-GRANT
Head Coach: Jace Martin (1st season); 2021: 12-11; Key Losses: Azmae Turner, Chelsea Bowland, Gracey Fox; Key Returning Players: Daya Greene, Maddy Moore, Dannika Horn, Katie Stowers; Newcomers to Watch: Jasmyn Rainey, Madalee Holloway, Carley Holliday, Camryn Bolser, Caydence Campbell; Potential Breakout: Stowers
Season Outlook: “Some young kids got quality varsity minutes last year on their way to a winning record,” Martin said. “We hope to build on that success this year, even with our third coach in the last three years. All of our girls are multi-sport athletes, which means they know what it takes to compete and work hard every single day.”
PENDLETON HEIGHTSHead coach: Nick Rogers (1st season);2021: 19-6, Madison County and HHC champions; Key Losses: Abi Rosenkrans, Hailee Brunnemer, Kylea Lloyd, Morgan Martin; Key Returning Players: Whitney Warfel, Kaycie Warfel; Newcomers to Watch: Skylar Baldwin, Mikala Ross; Potential Breakout: Berkley Shelton
Season Outlook: “Looking (to) grow each day and each game and see what this season holds for us,” Rogers said in an email. “We look to work hard and see if we can put ourselves in great positions to be able to compete in the county, conference and sectional.”
SHENANDOAHHead Coach: Hayley Wilson (1st season); 2021: 6-11; Key Losses: Holly Shepherd; Key Returning Players: Kayla Muterspaugh, Aurora McKnight; Newcomers to Watch: Gabbi Patrick, Aleyna Sharrits; Potential Breakout: Felicity Blondell
Season Outlook: “We are looking forward to getting the season rolling,” Wilson said. “We are young with tons of heart and hustle and plan to use that to be competitive in every game we play.”