Games begin Jan. 31

CLASS 4A

at Mount Vernon

Game 1: Greenfield-Central vs. Pendleton Heights

Game 2: New Palestine vs. Richmond

Game 3: Muncie Central vs. Anderson

Game 4: Mount Vernon vs. Game 1 winner

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Game 6: Championship

CLASS 3A

at Hamilton Heights

Game 1: Centerville vs. Jay County

Game 2: Delta vs. Frankton

Game 3: New Castle vs. Yorktown

Game 4: Hamilton Heights vs. Game 1 winner

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Game 6: Championship

CLASS 2A

at Hagerstown

Game 1: Hagerstown vs. Northeastern

Game 2: Knightstown vs. Shenandoah

Game 3: Union County vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Championship

at Wapahani

Game 1: Wapahani vs. Lapel

Game 2: Muncie Burris vs. Wes-Del

Game 3: Monroe Central vs. Winchester

Game 4: Alexandria vs. Game 1 winner

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Game 6: Championship

at Blackford

Game 1: Eastbrook vs. Madison-Grant

Game 2: Eastern vs. Blackford

Game 3: Taylor vs. Tipton

Game 4: Elwood vs. Game 1 winner

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Game 6: Championship

CLASS 1A

at Tri-Central

Game 1: Daleville vs. Tri-Central

Game 2: Anderson Prep vs. Cowan

Game 3: Championship

