Games begin Jan. 31
CLASS 4A
at Mount Vernon
Game 1: Greenfield-Central vs. Pendleton Heights
Game 2: New Palestine vs. Richmond
Game 3: Muncie Central vs. Anderson
Game 4: Mount Vernon vs. Game 1 winner
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Game 6: Championship
CLASS 3A
at Hamilton Heights
Game 1: Centerville vs. Jay County
Game 2: Delta vs. Frankton
Game 3: New Castle vs. Yorktown
Game 4: Hamilton Heights vs. Game 1 winner
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Game 6: Championship
CLASS 2A
at Hagerstown
Game 1: Hagerstown vs. Northeastern
Game 2: Knightstown vs. Shenandoah
Game 3: Union County vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Championship
at Wapahani
Game 1: Wapahani vs. Lapel
Game 2: Muncie Burris vs. Wes-Del
Game 3: Monroe Central vs. Winchester
Game 4: Alexandria vs. Game 1 winner
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Game 6: Championship
at Blackford
Game 1: Eastbrook vs. Madison-Grant
Game 2: Eastern vs. Blackford
Game 3: Taylor vs. Tipton
Game 4: Elwood vs. Game 1 winner
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Game 6: Championship
CLASS 1A
at Tri-Central
Game 1: Daleville vs. Tri-Central
Game 2: Anderson Prep vs. Cowan
Game 3: Championship