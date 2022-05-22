The 2022 spring postseason is already well underway with the completion of track and field and tennis sectionals last week. Things get even busier this week with softball sectionals starting Monday and baseball sectionals Wednesday while track and tennis move on to the regional portion of the tournaments.
There will be no shortage of exciting storylines involving area teams and athletes, and here are a few of the most compelling to keep an eye on:
ARABIANS BREAKTHROUGH?
Despite a consistently high level of success, Pendleton Heights has had its fair share of heartbreak in the postseason in recent years.
A 1-0 loss to Cathedral in the 2018 regional was followed by a 2-1 loss to Mount Vernon in the 2019 sectional championship, a game that was decided by inches.
The potential for a state finals run died in 2020 when the spring season was cancelled, and the 2021 season ended with a 13-1 defeat to the Marauders.
This year’s group is 21-6 -- 2-0 against sectional foes -- and are ranked seventh in Class 4A. A powerful offense, airtight defense and solid pitching could be the recipe for PH to advance.
SOFTBALL SECTIONAL 40
Always one of the more competitive sectionals around, this year’s 2A Sectional 40 at Lapel is no different.
Last year, Frankton and Elwood met in a classic championship game with the Eagles moving on and eventually advancing to semistate. This year, the Central Indiana Conference rivals are on opposite sides of the bracket and could be poised for a rematch, but a solid Lapel team cannot be overlooked.
For added incentive, this sectional champion will host regional next week.
OPENING NIGHT
When the baseball sectional draw was revealed just a few weeks ago, one of the more compelling first-round games looked to be the Lapel versus Wapahani game at Frankton’s Sectional 40.
Now, on the eve of the postseason, it is no less compelling of a matchup.
The Raiders have been ranked in the top-five all season but have lost to area teams Frankton and Shenandoah, and in Brock Harper and Owen Imel, the Bulldogs may have the pitching to go on a deep run.
But they’ll have to knock off Wapahani first.
FIRST RUN SHOWING
Jada Stansberry of Alexandria has scored over 1,000 points in her Tigers basketball career, but the senior may be having an even greater impact in her debut track and field season.
After winning Madison County and CIC titles earlier in the spring, Stansberry earned sectional championships in the 200 and 400 at Marion last week, enters this week’s regional as the top seed in both events and has an eye on advancing to the state finals next week.
GIANT LEAP FORWARD
Anderson sophomore Tremayne Brown has excelled at running hurdles this season — including winning a county title. But Brown opened eyes at Mount Vernon on Thursday evening when he claimed the high jump championship with a leap of 6-foot-5, which equals the state standard.
If he can repeat that performance this week, he’ll be off to the finals in Bloomington.
RISING IN RANK
The Alexandria tennis team won the CIC, Madison County and sectional championships for the third straight time and made program history as it was ranked in the state’s top 30 for the first time.
The Tigers head to Marion at 19-1 and ranked 27th with a pair of rematches possible this week as they face CIC rival Mississinewa on Tuesday and potentially 23rd-ranked Delta in the finals Wednesday.
Alex beat the Indians 3-2 to clinch the conference, and the Eagles handed the Tigers their only loss earlier in the season.
REGIONAL REMATCH
While it was Frankton that advanced to softball semistate a year ago, the team it beat at regional is longing for redemption.
Madison-Grant enters the postseason with 20 wins and has been ranked as highly as No. 3 in 2A. The Argylls boast a talented lineup and dual pitching threats and would like a chance to repay Frankton for last year’s extra-inning regional loss.
First, they will need to repeat their Sectional 39 championship to have that opportunity.
ANOTHER DOUBLE?
At this week’s regional, Liberty Christian junior Noah Price is not in an advancing position according to seeding. But, that’s OK. He was not seeded at the top last week when he pulled off a double sectional triumph with wins in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races.
If he can match the strong starts he had in those races in Fortville, he could also be on the road to Bloomington in just over a week.
SINGLES LADIES
While the Tigers will look to advance past Marion for the first time in team history, two area seniors are eyeing their own advancement in the singles tournament.
Anderson’s Jamison Geoffreys has lost just once this year — to the top-ranked player in the state — and is a reigning sectional champion looking to repeat.
Abby Cruser of Pendleton Heights is undefeated and will compete at the North Central regional at Lawrence North.