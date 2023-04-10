PENDLETON – All it took was one big hit to win Monday night at Pendleton Heights' Legends Field.
Unfortunately for the host Arabians, Shelbyville senior Kylee Edwards delivered just that with a dead-center, leadoff, solo home run in the top of the sixth to help the visiting Golden Bears escape with a 1-0 victory.
A pitchers’ duel prior to and after Edwards’ center field bomb, which landed atop the viewing shelter awning a few feet beyond the outfield fence, hits were far and few between.
Pendleton Heights senior Eliza Findlay scattered seven hits over seven innings, struck out four batters and didn’t issue a single free pass, but the Arabians could only manage two singles against Shelbyville ace Cheyenne Eads.
Eads, a junior, struck out 14 batters and walked four to complete her two-hit shutout, leaving five runners stranded, including two in scoring position in both the bottom of the second and fourth innings.
“I just didn’t see that coming, 14 times. Not after this weekend,” Pendleton Heights coach Rob Davis said. “It’s a tough loss, and it’s conference, which makes it even tougher.”
The Class 4A No. 7 Arabians were playing their Hoosier Heritage Conference opener and fourth game in three days after knocking off both top-ranked 4A Center Grove 5-3 and 4A No. 8 Lake Central 14-7 during the Horseshoe Classic on Saturday.
They lost to 4A Jennings County 1-0 during the Horseshoe and finished their four-game wave at .500 to sit 4-3 overall following their setback Monday.
However, despite the dominating performance by Eads, who entered the game with a 2-2 record and three earned runs allowed with 36 strikeouts and 10 singles surrendered in 22 2/3 innings, nothing was certain.
“This was a huge hurdle (for the HHC). This team scared me a lot today because I know they can score with anybody in the state,” Shelbyville coach Mark Hensley said. “This is one of the better teams in the state. I don’t want to play them again. I think the next time around they may have our number and put it to us. That lineup is just ridiculous, one through nine.”
Eads tossed a no-hitter against HHC foe New Castle in a 10-0 conference-opening win for the Bears (5-2, 2-0 HHC) on Saturday.
Her second straight no-hit bid was halted in the Arabians’ first at-bat, as junior Kiah Hubble led off the bottom of the first with a single to right field.
Senior Sydney Clark walked with one out in the inning, but a pick off at second base following one of two strikeouts by Eads quieted the Arabians’ attack.
Eads retired seven straight between the second and fourth innings and later sat down eight in a row.
“She really is ridiculous. I think in the last maybe 20 innings she hasn’t given up a run,” Hensley said. “She’s been almost unhittable. They had a couple today, and she threw a no-hitter against New Castle. We lost 1-0 to Columbus North on Thursday with her on the mound, and she was just dealing it. She’s about as good as anybody in the state right now.”
The only other blemish for Eads came off a one-out single by Katelin Goodwin in the bottom of the fourth and three walks earned by senior Bo Shelton.
Defensively, PH frosh third baseman Avry Miller supported Findlay with her glove. A clutch one-hop snag and putout at first base left a runner stranded at third base in the top of the third.
In the top of the fourth, Miller tracked down two hard-hit line drives to third base for two of three outs in the frame.
“I thought Avry kept us in the ball game with her plays at third base. At one time, I know she had eight outs,” Davis said. “And they were game changers because one mistake and they score a couple of times.”
Findlay’s primary culprits at the plate were Addie Stieneker and Hailey Mauldin. Both finished 2-for-3, but neither crossed home plate as Findlay worked out of each situation.
And then Edwards, a Mississippi State recruit, came up to lead off the top of the sixth and sat with an 0-1 count before launching her fourth home run of the season.
“There’s a reason she’s going to Mississippi State. She’s probably the best shortstop in the country, especially defensively. And then, it’s funny because she doesn’t look real big or real powerful, but she’s hit some balls that would go out of any park, anywhere,” Hensley said. “She hit one in practice a couple of weeks ago, and I told her I was pretty sure it would have gone out at (Great American Ballpark). She’s got a lot of power and a lot of pop, and she’s such a great kid.”
Edwards is ranked No. 16 nationally by Extra Inning Softball and considered the No. 9 infielder in her class. She is ranked the seventh-best middle infielder, according to Fast Pitch Network and has been selected as a USA Elite All-American three times (2016-18).
“With no outs, leading off and her ability and speed, I didn’t even think about walking her,” Davis said. “Eliza was pitching well, and I wasn’t going to put her on base. She’s going to steal second. She’s going to steal third, and you’re still going to get her in. So, no, I didn’t even think about it.”
What was on Davis’ mind after the game, besides falling to the defending co-HHC champion Bears, was how to pitch against Edwards again if the teams happen to meet during Shelbyville’s multi-team tournament later this season.
“The drop ball is to get it away and make her chase it, and we left it over the plate too much,” Davis said. “In my opinion, if it’s right, right drop ball, it should be in right field, and she was straight away. She got a barrel on it.”
The Arabians nearly won the game on a potential walk-off home run by Alana Smith in the bottom of the seventh, but the junior’s towering shot to left field couldn’t extend past the warning track with one out and Shelton on first base.
Eads induced a line drive down the third-base line Hailey Pogue dove to catch for the game’s final out.
“We just have to be back at it tomorrow and get ready for Jeremy (Parker) and the (Frankton) Eagles,” Davis said.
The Arabians (4-3, 0-1) open the Madison County Softball Tournament on Tuesday at home against Frankton at 5:30 p.m.