LAPEL — Lapel’s 45-41 win over Shenandoah may be the spark it was looking for while mired in a 1-5 slump after reaching the Madison County Tournament final.
The Bulldogs (8-10) stunned the Raiders (10-7) with two starters and two other contributors (all seniors) sidelined. The hosts responded with a heady performance in a contest that went back-and-forth throughout.
“We started two freshmen, two sophomores and a senior, and I told them, freshmen aren’t freshmen and sophomores aren’t sophomores; they’re sophomores and juniors and that’s the big key to it,” Lapel coach Tod Windlan said.
The freshmen Judge twins fronted the Bulldogs, 6-foot-4 Brode with 14 points (four 3-pointers) and 6-6 Bode with 13, along with five rebounds.
It was a supporting player, senior Brennan Stow, whose basket accounted for the 10th and final lead change, and the Bulldogs preserved it with a pair of stops in the final minute and change.
The teams basically felt each other out in the first half, with the biggest lead only four (21-17 Lapel), and the half ended with Brode Judge canning a 3 just before the horn to knot it at 24.
Lapel scored eight points in the first 78 seconds of the second half and led 32-24, but Shenandoah charged back and retook the lead at 34-33 on a Haygen Tomlinson basket with 1:18 to go in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs got a takeaway and with .04 seconds showing in the quarter, Nick Witte inbounded to Landon Bair, who launched with one hand from mid-court, and that found the basket. That put the Bulldogs ahead 36-34.
“Any time you hit a shot like that, that’s a dagger to (Shenandoah), even though there’s eight minutes left,” Windlan said. “That kind of emotionally charged us and probably deflated them a bit.”
Shenandoah would find itself leading 41-38 with 4;17 to go, on a feed from Drake Stevens to Carson Brookbank. Those would be the Raiders’ final points; they turned it over five times in the final eight minutes.
With 2:40 remaining, Bode Judge delivered a no-look pass near the basket to Stow, who deposited it for the lead.
As Shenandoah was working for a tying, or go-ahead, bucket, Tyler Dollar stepped in front of a pass on the baseline and the Bulldogs took over.
Bode Judge then scored to make it a two-possession game, and Bair followed up with another steal, and Lapel dribbled out the final seconds.
Bair ended with 10 points, four steals and two assists
The Bulldogs were without injured starting guards Corbin Renihan and Chase Landis, along with Griffin Craig and Coleton Kadinger. Renihan, the team’s top rebounder and second-leading scorer, has a stress fracture and is likely out for the season.
“(This win’s) going to help us,” Windlan said. “We’re playing tough competition, even though we lost those three in a row, these were against good, quality teams and this is another one tonight. There’s enough potential to get things done in the postseason.”
Tomlinson paced Shenandoah with 13 points, and Jack Stevens added 10 points and seven rebounds. Jackson Campbell scored eight, all in the first quarter.
Lapel visits Frankfort’s Case Arena tonight to face the Hot Dogs in a match made just earlier this week, while Shenandoah hosts Randolph Southern.
