FRANKTON — Dayton commit Katelin Goodwin belted her fifth home run of the season over the right-field fence for the Pendleton Heights softball team in an 11-1 rout over Frankton on Monday.
Sydney Clark hit a sacrifice fly to deep center field, and Lillian Coffel scored to give the Arabians a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Seniors Gloria Richardson and Clark led the Arabians with two hits. Coach Rob Davis mentioned Clark guides the defense from the backstop and both seniors contribute from the heart of the lineup.
“Gloria is out in left field making spectacular catches all year, and she puts the barrel on the ball,” Davis said. “We started waiting for the ball to come to us, getting on top of it and hitting line drives.”
Frankton starting pitcher Claire Duncan responded with a leadoff single down the third-base line. After Duncan stole second base, Jilly Hilderbrand hit a sharp ground ball through the legs of the Pendleton Heights shortstop, allowing Duncan to score and tie the game at 1-1.
Pendleton Heights starting pitcher Shelby Messer shut down Frankton’s lineup, allowing zero earned runs and four hits in 6 innings the win. Two weeks ago, Messer pitched a complete-game shutout while allowing just two hits in a 3-0 win over Frankton to begin the Madison County Softball Tournament. Messer is a perfect 5-0 this season with a 2.86 ERA.
“Shelby pitched a great game again,” Frankton coach Jeremy Parker said. “We have seen her now for two games and did not make any adjustments.”
Three consecutive extra-base hits by Addie Nichols, Kelsey Day and Earlham commit Bo Shelton led to a five-run, two-out rally for the Arabians in the fourth inning. After leadoff hitter Kiah Hubble was intentionally walked to load the bases, Day came off the bench to clear the bases with a pinch-hit double.
“I thought one of the innings that they scored a lot of runs, we could have gotten out of that inning on a ball we should have fielded, and it steamrolls from there,” Parker said.
After Goodwin’s bomb to lead off the seventh inning, Pendleton Heights sent the rest of the lineup to the plate as Richardson, Grace Fisher and Kaylee Smith earned RBI knocks to extend the lead to 10 runs.
“Bo and (Katelin) right back to back is a tough combination to pitch to,” Davis said. “Katelin had a good at-bat and waited for her 3-2 pitch. She had to go inside, and Katelin turned on it.”
Parker addressed the offensive struggles at the plate in the post-defeat huddle. He mentioned the Eagles must have a better approach in the on-deck circle and when stepping in the batter's box with no strikes to learn from Monday’s loss.
Frankton hosts Mississinewa (7-1) for a Central Indiana conference matchup on Tuesday. Pendleton Heights continues the road trip in Noblesville (5-5) on Thursday.