LAPEL — Nobody can ever say Lapel sophomore Sophie Goodwin is not tough.
Less than 24 hours after contributing two assists in a season-opening soccer victory — and earning a strained back in the process — Goodwin dominated the girls’ race at the Aaron Stephenson Memorial Invitational for her second consecutive win in the event.
The 2022 state finalist — who ran both the semistate and state meets with a stress fracture in her foot — bettered her first Stephenson win by 23 seconds to finish at 21:20, good enough to defeat runner-up Jacklynn Hosier of Alexandria by just over one minute.
“At first, I felt it, but halfway through it went away,” Goodwin said. “Then towards the end it picked back up, but it wasn’t too bad. It was pretty good. I haven’t trained a whole lot this summer or been to practice much because of soccer.”
“It’s similar to last year when she ran semistate with a stress fracture in her foot and didn’t say anything about it until after the race,” Lapel coach Darrel Richardson said. “First time out with nobody pushing her, it’s a lot different situation than running in a crowd. It’s a good starting point.”
Goodwin’s senior teammate Hannah Combs placed third for the second straight year in 22:49.68, followed by Chelsea Newton of Frankton in fourth.
The meet included teams from Alexandria, Elwood, Frankton, Lapel and Wapahani, with the Eagles winning the girls’ team competition and the Raiders winning the boys’ team event, led by individual champion — and 2022 state finalist — Nick Cook. He toured the course in 16:07.95, edging Lapel senior Cameron Smith — also a state finalist — by 26 seconds.
Wapahani runners Mason Tomboni and Caleb Aber ran third and fourth before Frankton’s Hunter Smith finished fifth in 17:00.02, a full minute faster than he was a year ago in his season opener.
“For him, it’s more of a mental fight and not worrying about others and trying to get the best out of himself,” Frankton coach Brian Williams said. “He’s not evaluating (himself) as much and allowing himself a little more freedom.”
Simon Nicholson, Jack Combs and Braxton Burress from Lapel followed with the next three positions while Luke Beghtal was 11th as the Bulldogs were runner-up in the boys’ team event.
Cameron Smith was denied his third straight win at the Stephenson Invitational but bested his 2022 winning time by 38 seconds, and the Lapel team benefited from strong debuts from freshmen Combs and Beghtal.
“First time out, you can’t complain about that,” Richardson said of Smith’s run. “Where do you go from there? He was disappointed. You want to win on your home course, but he and Nick battled all year last year.”
Frankton was the only girls squad with enough runners to qualify for a team score. Evelyn Croy was seventh, Alexis Finney eighth, Abigail Stewart-Smythe was 12th and Macie Shepard was 19th.
“(Chelsea) actually had some physical issues last year that got in the way, and her season was kind of short-circuited,” Williams said. “They’ve all been working really hard together, so I anticipate that they’ll continue to grow together, and Chelsea did very well today for sure.”
Behind Hosier for Alexandria, Kylan McFall placed ninth and Avery Thomas finished 14th.
The Tigers’ boys were led by Kenden Miller in 13th, Lucas Sullivan in 17th, Blake Thomas in 19th, Richard Doran-Egan in 23rd and Carles Rowlett in 24th and finished third place.
For Elwood, Alora Coble placed 10th, Ava Vanover was 13th, Emma Vanover was 15th and Olivia Simmons was 18th for the girls while Isaac Capshaw was 16th, and Dustin Maseman was 29th for the boys.
Along with Hunter Smith, Frankton had finishes of 21st from Owen Young and 27th from Camden Falink.
Lapel, Frankton and Alexandria will participate at Taylor University on Saturday in the County Clash.