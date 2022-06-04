KOKOMO — Jamison Geoffreys had two priorities Saturday. She wanted to win the IHSAA singles regional championship at Kokomo and to do it in a timely enough manner she could attend her graduation ceremonies at Anderson High School later in the day.
The school obliged her by moving her to the very end of the list of graduating seniors at Saturday evening’s ceremony, and her game took care of the rest.
After dispatching Molli Runestad of Leo 6-0, 6-0 in just under an hour in the semifinal, Geoffreys wrapped up the regional title with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Maria Oliveiri of Eastern and will advance to the state finals at Park Tudor next weekend.
“It’s amazing,” Geoffreys said. “I really wanted to go to state.”
Oliveiri, an IU-Kokomo commit, advanced to the championship match with a hard-fought 6-3, 6-4 win over Hanna Burkhart (25-1) of Sullivan in a battle of previously unbeaten players. Runestad finished her season at 17-3.
After encountering very little challenge from Runestad, Geoffreys had to deal with Oliveiri, who is a much more powerful player. But even at 24-0, the Comets senior could muster only a small resistance to the Anderson senior, who fell one step short of the state finals a year ago.
Geoffreys grabbed a quick 4-0 lead before Oliveiri held serve for the first — and only — time in the match. She did manage to break the state’s ninth-ranked player’s serve at 0-2 in the second set, but Geoffreys rolled through the last four games with relative ease, dropping only two points along the way.
She did so with her usual power game but also frustrated her opponents with her athleticism, getting to great shots and returning even better ones.
“(Oliveiri) has a really good serve and is a really hard hitter. Her serve is really strong,” Geoffreys said. “I feel like my movement was key because I was moving her, and I had a lot of endurance, so I could keep going.”
“She moved very well today, probably one of the best I’ve seen her moving in matches, covering the court,” Anderson coach David Ellis said. “She was keeping her feet underneath her, keeping her balance. It was one of the best. It’s just very exciting to be a part of this and enjoying the ride with her.”
Geoffreys delivered service winners, forehands and backhands with a blistering pace on the ball, which left Runestad in shock and Oliveiri helpless to defend. The Anderson senior adds she will ramp up her game even more as she heads to Park Tudor next weekend for the state finals.
“I was hitting at about 60%,” she said.
“I’d say about 60% with sprinkling of 90 with some of those angled shots and those piercing shots down the line,” Ellis added.
Pairings for Friday’s quarterfinals and Saturday’s semifinals and finals will be announced by the IHSAA in the coming days. Before worrying about whom she will play next, Geoffreys is more concerned about adding her diploma to the blue ribbon she picked up at Kokomo.
“I’m really excited. They’re going to announce that I just won (regional),” she said.