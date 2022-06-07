NOBLESVILLE — Pendleton Heights junior Cohen Gray turned in the round of the day while a pair of Shenandoah players were part of the most dramatic moment as area teams competed at golf sectionals in Greenfield and Noblesville on Monday.
Gray carded a 7-over par 78 to qualify for Thursday’s regional at The Players Club in Muncie, and Raiders senior Jordan Zody survived a four-player playoff that included one of his own teammates to return to regional for the second straight year.
Gray had the sixth-best overall round and the third-highest individual score from a non-advancing team at the par-71 Harbour Trees course, behind Maverick Conway (72) and Gavin Hare (74) from Tipton.
It was a consistent day for Gray as he recorded one birdie on the par-4 third and one double-bogey on the par-4 fourth. The balance of his card were pars and bogeys as he played the front nine at 4-over par and came home in 3-under.
“That’s one thing with him, he’s a very even-keeled kid,” PH coach Hunter Cook said. “He will have ups on holes. He will have his downs, but the biggest thing with him is if he does have a bad hole, he’s going to come back with a birdie.”
Gray’s round led the Arabians to a team score of 355 and a tie for fifth with Hamilton Heights. Brady Gray was next for PH with a 90, followed by Ryan Davis with a 93 and Madison County medalist Sam Denny’s 94 to round out the scoring.
Lapel was seventh at Noblesville with a team score of 368 led by sophomore Jacob Erwin with an 80, which was the ninth-best overall score. Tyler Lutz and Grant Humerickhouse each fired 95s for the Bulldogs with 2021 regional qualifier Corbin Renihan next with a 98.
Frankton (392) was next with Liam Baker leading the Eagles with a round of 91 followed by a 99 from Christian Knauer. Jace Scott and Kaden Key rounded out the Frankton scoring, each finishing at 101.
Owen Harpe (94) topped ninth-place Alexandria with Colton Eden (96), Spencer Hiser (105) and Isaiah Fye (108) filling out the scorecard.
Anderson followed in 10th position with a team round of 418. Graham Kelley led the Indians with a 94, followed by Ethan Krick (103), Andrew Dietz (110), and Luke Bush (111).
Elwood’s Will Retherford fired an 88 to pace the Panthers and their team total of 422. Jac Jarrett (102), Beau Brandon (110) and Sammy Todd (122) completed Elwood’s scorecard.
Daleville followed with a 459 with Josh Broshar leading the Broncos with a 108. Zach Cooper (114) and Julius Gerencser (115) followed with Wes and Will Livingston firing identical rounds of 122 to complete the Daleville scoring.
Zody was one of four players — including teammate Landen Mathes and two players from Greenfield-Central — to tie for the third transfer position with a round of 83. One Cougars player was eliminated on the first hole, and the other was in trouble off the tee on the second, meaning it came down to Zody and Mathes putting for par to advance. The Mathes attempt just slid by, and Zody converted to emerge and earn another trip to Muncie.
“I was probably the most confident as I could be,” Zody said. “I would have been perfectly happy if my teammate, Landen Mathes, wins going in to it. Honestly, I was wanting him to win because I want my teammates to succeed. It came down to that last putt. I made mine, and he missed his.”
In addition to Zody and Mathes, Ryan Craig (88) and Cohen Shores (93) completed Shenandoah’s team score of 347, tied with the host Cougars for fifth place one stroke behind fourth-place Shelbyville and just nine shots behind third-place Mount Vernon. The top three teams advance to regional.
“Overall, on the day, we were a little disappointed because, as a team, we did not shoot our best,” Raiders coach Thomas Zimmer said. “But, (Zody) individually, he has the most experience on the team as our lone senior. He qualified for regional last year. He’s got that mental focus and that mindset.”
Last Friday, Jacob Moore fired a 110 as Madison-Grant’s lone competitor at the Norwell sectional.
The Muncie regional will be contested Thursday morning at 8 a.m.