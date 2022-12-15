ANDERSON — In a game much closer than the final score would indicate, the experienced backcourt of Madison-Grant made the difference Thursday evening at The Hangar.
A freshman posting her first career double-double didn’t hurt the Argylls, either.
Senior Daya Greene finished one point shy of a triple-double, junior Maddy Moore poured in a game-high 22 points and the pair combined to harass Anderson Prep ball handlers into 38 turnovers as the Argylls pulled away for a 62-42 win over the Jets.
It was the third straight win for M-G (6-5) while the Jets dropped their fifth in a row — including three by four points or less — to fall to 7-5.
First-year Argylls coach Jace Martin considered this a quality win against a young, up-and-coming APA squad.
“Any time I’ve talked to anybody I’ve talked about how blessed we are to have multi-sport athletes, and tonight was a game where that showed,” Martin said. “The girls are not bothered by a loud band or a physical game. Their faces don’t change.”
It was a back-and-forth first half as the teams alternated scoring runs.
After Arianna Flowers scored late in the first quarter to pull APA within 10-9, the Argylls answered with eight straight points. Caydence Campbell scored as the quarter ended on a half-court pass from Greene before the duo hit consecutive 3-point baskets for an 18-9 lead.
In a positive sign for Jets coach Josh Fathauer, his young team fought back.
A 3-point basket and a pair of free throws from Flowers followed by a pair of 3-point makes from the team’s lone senior, Kanyla Wills, pushed APA out in front 20-18.
“This fighting back, these little things that we’re seeing that we weren’t seeing earlier this season when we would have folded, so that’s a positive,” Fathauer said.
That was when Greene and Moore turned up the defensive pressure and Campbell continued her career night. Moore found Campbell for a 3-point basket to put M-G back on top for good before back-to-back Greene steals led to layups for her and Moore. A pair of Campbell baskets were sandwiched around a Greene layup — off a steal and assist from Moore — and the Argylls finished the half on a 13-0 run and held a 31-20 lead at the break.
“They are experienced, they anticipate so well and they do so many things that can’t be coached,” Martin said. “They read situations. They read where the ball is going so well. It’s a different mentality when you come out and put pressure on the other team. It changes everything.”
Campbell, a freshman averaging 3 points entering the night, scored 10 of her 16 points in the second quarter and finished with 12 rebounds — including eight on the offensive end.
Both totals are career highs, and it’s a good bet her playing time will continue to increase.
“Last game against Eastern (11 points) was her first game in double-figure scoring as well,” Martin said. “She is the most confident freshman I’ve been around. She’s athletic, and she’s fun to watch. She’s one we challenge to make us give them more playing time. Tonight, Caydence was impossible to take off the court.”
The Jets scored the first four points in the second half on a pair of Alivia Peoples free throws and rebound basket from Flowers, who led APA with 11 points, before Campbell scored a free throw and Moore added a baseline jumper to push the lead back to 10.
The Jets cut the lead to single digits on multiple occasions in the second half. A Peoples rebound basket made it 34-26, a Jalah Watson score made it 37-28, Julia Smith scored from the baseline to trim the deficit to 39-30 and Kaylynn Orr opened the fourth quarter with a pair of free throws to pull APA within 41-32.
But eight points from Moore, a Carley Holliday runner and a rebound basket by Campbell blew the game open during a 14-0 run that put the game out of reach.
Holliday finished with nine points and nine rebounds for M-G while Peoples scored eight points to go with 12 rebounds for APA.
The Jets will host Alexandria on Tuesday before taking the holidays off leading into the Madison County tournament while M-G will entertain Central Indiana Conference foe Mississinewa on Saturday afternoon before competing in the Grant 4 tournament Dec. 28 at Eastbrook.