FAIRMOUNT — When Michael Jordan coined the phrase “Defense wins championships,” he was referring to the game of basketball. But it has been a philosophy adopted by coaches in all sports, and volleyball is no different.
Where volleyball is unique in this respect is the rapid transition from offense to defense is incomparable to other sports.
Senior libero Daya Greene’s mastery of that transition has made her one of the top defensive specialists anywhere, and her record-breaking season is one of the reasons her Madison-Grant Argylls (27-5) are practicing for their third straight trip to regional this week.
“It’s kind of the silent player, but there’s nothing like digging up a hard ball from a player,” M-G coach Kayla Jump said. “As a player, I loved to hit a ball down, but to dig a ball up or get to a ball you didn’t think you could or to pancake it -- it’s kind of the energy, too. The firepower is great, but if you don’t have the passing or defense, you don’t get to the firepower.”
Greene now owns all of the program’s dig records. She recorded 40 in one match against Eastbrook earlier this season and has 557 for the year entering play Saturday, both were records previously held by Maddi Evans. Her career total of 1,716 is also the school standard, having blown by Lauren Stanley’s mark of 1,230 when the Argylls defeated Tipton back in August.
A three-sport star who has earned all-state mention in both volleyball and softball and is M-G’s leading returning scorer for the basketball team, Greene said being the best in school history in digging — which translates into keeping points alive for her team — is at the top of her personal athletic accomplishments.
“Definitely at the top because that’s where I’ve put most of work toward, and that’s what it was for,” she said. “Others are team accomplishments, but I’ve really worked hard at that.”
Jump credits Greene’s overall athletic prowess with aiding in her ability to locate the ball, identify the velocity and be in the proper position at the right time. Her talent for reading the angles on the court is similar to running the basketball floor and tracking fly balls in the outfield for the Argylls.
“She does a lot reading well, and that helps a lot. She puts herself in the right position defensively,” Jump said. “I think reading in general is one of the hardest things about volleyball.”
Making the defensive play and keeping the ball off the floor is only part of the act of digging. The second half happens simultaneously as Greene also has make the pass so setter Maddy Moore can put the ball where her attackers can finish. It all happens so fast muscle memory, positioning and communication are vital.
“I used to be a big thinker when I’d dive, and that would cause me to stop because I get nervous. But now sometimes I’m like, ‘Oh, I was on the floor.’ It just happens,” Greene said. “Keeping your arms even, keeping them together and pretty much staying flat. You don’t have to put a lot of push into it because nowadays so many hit the ball so hard.”
Moore — in her first year as the full-time varsity setter — often marvels at Greene’s ability to get to a ball that seems out of reach. Moore is second on the team in digs with 218 — over 300 back of Greene — as the Argylls recognize the senior’s ability and yield to her when she calls them off.
She also has tremendous confidence in Greene to put the ball in position for her to make the quality set.
“99% of the time, Daya will get the ball there and I’m really thankful for that,” Moore said.
None of it comes easy.
Greene figures she spends over 90% of her time in practice working on defense. Keeping her arms together and even, angling slightly for the directional pass and keeping her base low for control, and it all happens at the same time. It is extremely difficult, yet she makes it look easy thanks to the reps in practice.
As for her penchant for reaching out with one arm to keep the ball in play, Greene just shrugs and smiles.
“Sometimes, that’s just luck,” she said.
The 10th-ranked Argylls will face No. 2 Wapahani in the semifinals of the Class 2A regional at Elwood on Saturday at approximately 11:30 a.m. South Adams faces Lafayette Central Catholic at 10 a.m. in the first semifinal match with the winners set to meet in a 6 p.m. championship.