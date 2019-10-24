After the nine-game regular season came to an end last week, with varying success for area teams, the IHSAA postseason gets underway Friday. Seven of the eight area teams will play their sectional opener, with Anderson slated to open its Class 5A sectional in one week. Here is a glance at each team and its first opponent, with all games scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff:
Class 5A Sectional 12
West Lafayette Harrison (7-2) at Anderson (1-8)
Due to being in a four-team sectional, Anderson will have an extra week to prepare for its Nov. 1 home date with Harrison. They will need the extra preparation to reverse a 42-0 defeat at the hands of the Raiders earlier this season. Harrison averages nearly 40 points per game with a season low of 24. The Raiders are led by junior running back Omarion Dixon with over 1,100 yards rushing.
Area player to watch: Junior Joseph Jones leads the Tribe offensively with 33 receptions and defensively with three interceptions.
Class 4A Sectional 21
Shelbyville (0-9) at Pendleton Heights (5-4)
The Arabians certainly benefited from the draw by facing a winless Shelbyville team for a second straight week and, with another win, would play either Muncie Central (0-9) or Greenfield-Central (1-8) to advance to the sectional championship.
The Arabians defeated Shelbyville 55-8 a week ago.
Matchup to watch: Home field is important to PH. The Arabians are 4-1 at home and 1-3 on the road, so fans should root for Richmond to defeat New Castle on the other side of the bracket to improve the chances of PH hosting Mount Vernon in the final.
Area player to watch: Senior RB Kamden Earley averages better than 7 yards per carry and has scored 11 touchdowns.
Class 2A Sectional 36
Tipton (5-4) at Frankton (1-8)
The Eagles have struggled offensively, averaging just under 13 points and have lost four in a row. Tipton gives up about 20 points per game and has also lost its last two games.
Area player to watch: Junior Korbin Finley has been a bright spot for Frankton as the workhorse running back. He has carried the ball 166 times for 965 yards and seven of Frankton’s 17 total touchdowns.
Lapel (6-3) at Eastern (9-0)
One of the more competitive first-round matchups on paper pits two offenses that score better than 30 points per game. The defense of the Comets has been particularly stingy, allowing just 65 points all season.
Area player to watch: Senior quarterback Cole Alexander will look to find holes in that defense with his arm and his legs. He has thrown for 15 touchdowns and rushed for another 10.
Alexandria (5-4) at Elwood (0-9)
The Tigers have a good opportunity to get back on track offensively after a three-game losing streak to end the regular season. They defeated Elwood 69-22 earlier in the year.
Area players to watch: Alex QB Rylan Metz accounted for eight total touchdowns in the first meeting and has thrown just three interceptions. For Elwood, senior wide receiver Hunter Scholl has the ability to turn in the big play on offense or special teams.
Class 2A Sectional 38
Indianapolis Howe (3-5) at Shenandoah (5-4)
A rematch with Scecina in the second round awaits the Raiders if they can dispose of Howe in the first football meeting between the schools. Both teams like to run the ball, and Howe has a trio of backs, led by senior Treyvon Quarles with 607 yards, who have rushed for over 500 yards.
Area player to watch: Junior Blake Surface has 775 yards from scrimmage and, rushing and receiving, has scored nine touchdowns for the Raiders.
Class 1A Sectional 43
Madison-Grant (2-7) at Taylor (1-8)
Also benefiting from a favorable draw are the Argylls, the third-highest rated team in this sectional, according to Sagarin ratings.
M-G enters the postseason off back-to-back shutout wins over Elwood and Frankton and played competitively before losing to quality teams Tipton and Eastern early in the year.
Area player to watch: Senior RB Randall Fultz is coming off a 130-yard performance with a touchdown against Frankton.
