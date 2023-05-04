LAPEL — Alabama commit Tate Troxell allowed three base runners in four shutout innings on the mound, while going 3-for-4 with an RBI at the plate Thursday to lead Guerin Catholic to a 14-0 run-rule victory over Lapel.
After winning 10 consecutive games, Class 3A No. 3 Guerin Catholic (17-1) is off to the best start in program history under second-year head coach Keith Nunley.
Class 2A No. 7 Lapel (13-3) came into Thursday’s game on an 11-game winning streak, the longest stretch for the program since 1986. The 2022 and 2023 Madison County champions previously outscored opponents 145-15 since the streak began by taking the second game of a doubleheader against Greenfield-Central on April 8.
A throwing error by the Lapel second baseman allowed Will Fremion to score and gave the Golden Eagles a 1-0 lead. Guerin Catholic took a 4-0 lead on a pair of RBI knocks to left field from AJ Nunley and Nate Gremelspacher.
After Davis Wagner hit a sacrifice fly to score Karson Smith from third base, Cuinn Morrow hit an RBI single to center field. Nunley then sprayed a shot to right field to drive in Morrow and extend the lead to 7-0 in the second inning. The sophomore son of Guerin Catholic coach Keith Nunley finished 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBI and improved his batting average to .423 on the season.
“He has always played great defense and handled the bat well,” Coach Nunley said. “He had a good day at the plate and hustles his but off, so I am really proud of him, too.”
Troxell struck out the side in the third inning and earned five total strikeouts en route to his fifth win this season. The repertoire of the 6-foot-4 flamethrower includes an electric fastball that peaks near 90 mph, a fall-off-the-table curveball and an astonishing change-up.
“Everything was working really good,” Troxell said. “My fastball, I had a lot of command in that. Curveball was getting sharp action, landing it for strikes when I wanted to or when I wanted to get it in the dirt for a swing and miss.”
Coach Nunley mentioned Troxell (5-0) has developed immensely since his first high school start. Through 24 innings, the freshman leads the Golden Eagles with a 0.87 ERA.
“He has always been able to throw strikes,” Nunley said. “He’s always had good stuff, but in terms of holding runners, understanding bunt defenses, pickoffs, he has grown a ton in that area. He is showing much better maturation on the mound. I am really proud of the progress he has already made, and we are looking forward to the next three years being able to help him compete in college.”
Guerin Catholic sent 10 hitters to the plate and scored four runs in the fourth inning on RBI singles by Gremelspacher and Troxell. Smith tacked on a sacrifice fly, and Wabash commit Fremion hit an RBI triple through the right-center field gap to put the game away in the fifth inning.
Lapel coach Matt Campbell reminisced to a practice two weeks ago where the team focus was on refining itself. His suggestion is seizing the opportunity to get better by pinpointing personal struggles and correcting the in-game adjustments at the plate.
“We will recover from the loss, but a lot of it is just a refocusing moment and learning from the loss, which is incredibly important,” Campbell said. “Changing their batting practice before games and the opportunities they have to get better.”
Lapel aims to recover in Friday’s road game against Alexandria (9-11).