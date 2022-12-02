LAPEL – Josiah Gustin established a presence inside early for Pendleton Heights.
Aaron Crookston dominated the third quarter against Lapel.
Those two in particular came up big for the Arabians, who won for the first time this season, beating the Bulldogs 49-36 Friday night.
“We handled the pressure really well tonight,” Pendleton coach Adam Ballard said. “We’ve had big leads in every game but one this year, but we haven’t been able to handle the pressure of having the lead. Tonight, I thought we did a lot better job of that.”
Pendleton played with a lead for the entire game after Gustin seized control in the paint. He scored the Arabians’ first seven points, carrying his team to a 7-2 advantage. The 6-foot-7 junior made his first five shots – two field goals, three free throws – playing against a Lapel team that is strong and physical.
“They’re tough and strong and physical,” Ballard said. “I thought Jo did a great job of just being tough. He’s grown so much as a leader, and our guys really feed off of him and his ability to stay cool.”
Gustin and the Arabians led 13-9 after one quarter, and then stretched it to eight by halftime, capitalizing on a Lapel offense that was struggling to hit its shots. A Gustin 3-pointer at the buzzer accounted for the halftime margin.
And, in the third quarter, Cookston came alive. He didn’t miss a shot in those eight minutes, hitting two 3-pointers, a 2-pointer and two free throws.
“He’s worked so hard to become a better shooter, a better ballhandler, and when you see him hit two 3s, you see him hit four free throws down the stretch — hard work pays off,” Ballard said. “I’m proud of him.”
Cookston’s shooting was a big reason why Lapel couldn’t rally. It was 23-14 before his first trey made it a 12-point game, and the Bulldogs had closed to seven points before Cookston’s second 3-pointer pushed it back to double digits.
Bulldogs coach Kevin Cherry remained optimistic while still searching for the first win of the season.
“We were better tonight,” he said. “Our effort was 1,000 times better. I told our guys with that kind of effort, we will start winning basketball games.”
Lapel, at 0-3, has scored 31, 25 and 36 points.
“We got guys that I thought turned down some shots,” Cherry said. “I want our guys to be confident. It was a point of emphasis this week in practice to stop settling for 3s, so maybe that’s on me for throttling back too much. But, at the end of the day, you’ve got to be able to find a way to put the ball in the basket. We’re going to continue to focus on playing inside-out. We’ve got guys that can shoot the basketball at a high level. They do it every day in practice.”
And Cherry believes in steady progress to reach an end goal.
“Nothing of significance was ever won in November or early December,” he said. “That was never our goal to come in here and be 3-0. We talk all the time about, we want to win things that put banners on the wall in the gymnasium.”
Cookston finished with 18 points to lead all scorers, and Gustin added 14 points and eight rebounds. Devin Craig had 10 points to lead the Bulldogs, and Bode Judge had eight.
Pendleton also won the JV game 60-46. Ethan Hannaford and Hunter Suchyna each scored 16 for the Arabians, and Luke Jones scored 15 for the Bulldogs.