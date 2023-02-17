PENDLETON — Josiah Gustin is finally seeing what he’s capable of, but his head coach Adam Ballard has seen it for a long time.
“We’ve known for a long time this is what he’s capable of, I don’t think he’s know it though until recently,” Ballard said. “He’s really turning a corner and starting to come into his own with his identity as a basketball player and what he’s capable of. I think we’re just starting to scratch the surface with Joe, I think Joe’s got a lot of talent, a lot of ability that we haven’t seen yet.”
The junior forward notched a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds as the Arabians (7-15) defeated Shenandoah (9-12) 64-43 at home Friday.
“(Noticed improvements) probably midseason, just seeing what I can do,” Gustin said. “I’ve been getting stronger, working on my game, working on my skills; I feel a lot better and a lot more confident…We’ve had a lot of tough games, a lot of tough losses these past couple games and this one definitely helps our confidence and helps us keep going.”
The game got off to a slow start for both teams with the Arabians struggling to find a rhythm while getting up and down the court and Shenandoah looked unable to get shots to land. Some sloppy play from Pendleton Heights contributed to what looked to be an unaggressive unit. Head coach Adam Ballard was very animated after the first quarter to get his point across about the level of play.
“I felt like we were just sitting back and letting them do whatever they wanted,” Ballard said. “I didn’t feel like we were playing with an attitude and an intensity that we were going to come out and get after them. It doesn’t really matter who it is, that’s got to be our attitude every game that we play. I just felt like we came out very flat.”
To end the first quarter, Gustin grabbed a rebound and went coast-to-coast, finishing the play with an uncontested dunk before Shenandoah’s junior guard A.J. Demick hit a deep shot from behind the logo to beat the buzzer. Up by one heading into the second quarter, Gustin continued to shine on both defense and offense as Pendleton Heights played better and built the lead to five heading into halftime. Ballard said the conversation remained the same to continue on the second quarter improvements.
“We’ve got to play with the energy and intensity level that we saw, especially in the third quarter,” Ballard said.
Speaking of, the Arabians came out of the locker room a completely different team, looking stingy on defense and effective on offense. In the third quarter, Pendleton Heights surrendered only four points to Shenandoah while scoring 17 to lead by 18 points.
“(It was) just kind of a realization of five guys saying ‘okay, this isn’t okay, this isn’t good enough, we’ve got to be better,’” Ballard said. “We came out and got a couple stops, got a couple baskets in transition and I felt like that really kind of opened things up and they just started going.”
Gustin added three assists and three solo blocks to his tally while shooting 8-of-8 from the field (100%) and 2-of-3 (66.6%) from 3-point range. Sophomore forward Evan Mozingo and junior forward Aaron Cookston had seven points apiece to back up Gustin with Mozingo snatching a team-high three steals. Junior guard Dontrez Braxton led the Arabians in assists with five.
Freshman guard Johnny Howard led Shenandoah in scoring with 11 points while Demick and freshman guard Zane Mitchell had eight points each. Freshman wing Jerrett Helman grabbed 10 boards, tied-highest on both teams.
As a team, Pendleton Heights shot 65% (13-of-20) from the field, 46.7% (7-of-15) from 3-point range and 63% (17-of-27) from the free throw line while the Raiders shot 47.6% (10-of-21) from the field, 16.7% (4-of-24) from behind the arc and 91.7% (11-of-12) from the charity stripe.
The Arabians will host Eastern Hancock (16-6) in their final home match of the regular season on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Pendleton Heights has been drawn in a sectional that includes Muncie Central, Anderson and Mt. Vernon and Ballard said the focus is playing the best basketball they can heading into the postseason.
“Playing out best game for 32 minutes. The energy and intensity that we’ve got to play with all the time is our total focus,” he said.