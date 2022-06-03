PENDLETON -- At its meeting this week, the South Madison Community School Board of Trustees approved Melissa Hagerman as the next boys cross country head coach.
Hagerman is replacing Alan Holden who recently retired after leading the boys’ program for 35 years.
Hagerman has led the girls cross country program for the past 18 seasons with great success and will continue in a dual role coaching both boys and girls cross country.
During her time, Hagerman has won six Hoosier Heritage Conference championships, eight sectional titles, six regional titles and taken four teams to the IHSAA state championship meet.
Hagerman has also had multiple athletes compete as individuals at the state meet and on the national stage.
“When Coach Holden indicated to me that he was considering retirement, the solution was simple in my mind," PH athletic director Chad Smith said. "The amount of success Coach Hagerman has had and the way she runs her girls cross country program, there was not a reason to search any further. Coach Hagerman has a resume that is hard to top, and she will have no problem serving in a dual role during the fall season. The Arabians are in great hands, and we look forward to continued success.”