FAIRMOUNT — Although he had to wait nearly two extra weeks to make his wrestling debut, Madison-Grant’s heralded freshman Tripp Haisley is not likely to forget his first match anytime soon.
In the only match to go the distance, Haisley scored a takedown with three seconds remaining in overtime to pull out a controversial 8-6 decision Thursday over Eastbrook freshman Grant Howard, capping a 51-30 Argylls victory over their Central Indiana Conference rival.
The Argylls improved to 6-0 on the young season, after going 5-0 on Nov. 19 in the Taylor Invitational.
Neither team had its full complement of wrestlers as seven matches resulted in forfeits. Nathan Knopp (132), Lucas Knopp (138), Claydon Campbell (145), Aiden Hendley (152) and Je’Sayvorh Faulk (220) were Argylls forfeit winners while Keagan Hallis (126) and Adam Spurlock (285) were Eastbrook winners without having to wrestle.
Braiden Ross also picked up a win for the Argylls at 195 pounds when his Eastbrook opponent, Leland Waggy, injured his shoulder early in the match and could not continue.
But the match of the evening was also the final battle as the two talented freshmen kept things close throughout. The match was even 3-3 after the first period, but Haisley scored a reversal late in the second period to take a 6-5 lead into the final stanza.
The score stayed right there until the referee seemed to award Howard a two-point reversal after the buzzer had sounded for a 7-6 win. Adamant the call was incorrect, M-G coach Scott Ritchie pleaded his side’s case while Eastbrook’s Cody Younce did the same.
After a lengthy discussion, Howard was awarded one point for the escape and the wrestlers began a one-minute overtime session.
“Both wrestlers were laying uncontrolled on the mat, so if it was going to be anything other than nothing, it needed to just be an escape,” Ritchie said. “I know the ref was young, and you don’t want to run anybody off, but you also have to argue your point hard.”
“I was a little out of breath,” said Haisley, who is returning from a broken wrist. “All I can do at that point is -- it’s in the ref’s hands. I’ve just got to hope it goes my way.”
The final period was as close as the first three, but Haisley’s move at the end gave him the edge in his first varsity match.
“We went back and forth through the whole match. (Howard) is strong, and he’s a good wrestler,” he said. “I just had to stay with what I’ve been doing through the week with my training and my conditioning.
“I just knew I couldn’t leave it in the ref’s hands again. I had to capitalize. I had to make sure he didn’t get another chance and end it there.”
“That was a pretty good test for Tripp coming out,” Ritchie said. “There are some big expectations for Tripp. His family has big expectations, his school has big expectations and Tripp has big expectations.”
In addition to the Knopp twins, two other Argylls entered the day 5-0 and remained unbeaten. Boston Caudell (182) and Gavin Colburn (106) each won by first-period fall, Caudell in 40 seconds and Colburn with 47 seconds gone by in the match.
“Boston did his thing, and we’re sort of waiting for some competition that has the same physique as him, and not a lot of kids do,” Ritchie said.
The Argylls return to the mat Wednesday when they host Tri-Central in a dual meet before participating in the Western Invitational on Dec. 10.
“That Western invite will be a bulldog,” Ritchie said. “That will give us a good chance to gauge where we are.”