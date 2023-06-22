ANDERSON — Brandon Hanshew is returning to his hometown school as the girls basketball coach at Daleville this season, and he knows he has work to do.
But inheriting a team that was 3-19 last year does not mean the cupboard is bare. His rebuild process is aided by the return of sophomore combo guard Addisyn Gothrup, the team’s top returning scorer who represented the school at the Class Basketball All-Star Classic at Anderson University last week.
“It was fun. I loved it and getting to meet new people,” Gothrup said. “It was awesome. I approached it to challenge myself because I knew that there were a ton of good girls here today.”
Hanshew, who was previously an assistant for the Broncos before guiding Liberty Christian to a 10-12 mark in 2022, was on hand to watch Gothrup at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
“With the new system I’m bringing in, she’s been very open-minded and very coachable,” he said. “The transition to her position is going to change, and she is showing why she is here today.”
While she did not get in the scoring column — one of her 3-point attempts rimmed out — Gothrup played well. The diminutive sophomore grabbed five rebounds and added an assist against an elite field of players and — like her hero Kobe Bryant -- never showed fear or intimidation on the court.
In short, she looked like she belonged.
“I felt good,” Gothrup said. “I was really nervous at the beginning, but once I got out there, I felt fine and got used to it.”
Gothrup led Daleville in scoring at 15.3 points per game as a freshman who was also largely responsible for the point guard duties. She accounted for nearly half the team’s scoring and over 63% of Daleville’s 3-point shot attempts.
It should come as no surprise she has developed into a scoring point guard after Gothrup got a very early start.
In fact, she started playing when her age was still being measured in months.
“I have video of me dribbling a ball when I was one,” she said. “And I’ve played and I’ve loved it ever since.”
On a team that struggled for offense and was often playing from behind last year, Gothrup was often forced to take desperation shots that resulted in a 25% shooting percentage from 3-point range.
Efficiency is an area she would like to see improve in the coming season.
“I’ve been improving my defense, and that’s my focus right now,” she said. “If I do good on defense, it will help my offense.”
“That was her role last year,” Hanshew added. “I expect her efficiency going way up this year, up into the 30 (%) or maybe higher. Also, I look forward to seeing her assists go up.”
Despite last season’s struggles, the new coach is full of optimism for the coming year. In addition to Gothrup, the Broncos return forward Trishell Johnson, who averaged 10.3 points and 8.2 rebounds as a sophomore.
He said Daleville is not to be underestimated, and Gothrup is a big reason.
“I love Daleville. It’s been a part of us since Day 1. That’s where my kids went, and it’s good to be home,” Hanshew said. “The culture with Addie and the other kids -- we’re going to have a good team with the pieces we have. Just keep an eye on Daleville.”