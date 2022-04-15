LAPEL – The only thing Brock Harper couldn’t control Friday night was the weather.
The big Lapel lefty took care of everything else, striking out 14 Anderson batters and launching a go-ahead three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning as the Bulldogs (3-0-1) rallied for a 9-4 victory in the semifinals of the Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament.
“It’s kind of what he’s done all year, right?” Lapel coach Matt Campbell said of Harper’s spectacular showing. “He’s kind of shut hitters down, and when he’s sharp, he’s sharp. And he’s been sharp all year. So (I) kind of hope it continues for him because it’s a lot of hard work paying off.”
Indeed.
Harper celebrated by running laps on the warning track as rain continued to fall after the victory.
The weather played a big role throughout the game with high winds wreaking havoc with fly balls. Anderson (4-3) took advantage by pushing home four runs on just two hits in the top of the fourth inning.
DJ Howells got things started with a high pop-up that was misplayed on the infield. Dontrez Fuller followed with a bunt single on a pop-up that bounced about halfway down the first-base line, and both runners took an extra base on a throwing error.
The Bulldogs followed with their third error of the inning on a fly ball to left field hit by Brogan Waymire, and Howells scored to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.
Harper got a strikeout to temporarily slow the rally, but Jamel Hamilton reached on a fielder’s choice when Fuller beat the throw home on an infield grounder and Anderson led 2-0.
After another strikeout, Indians starter Jacob Lee helped his own cause with a sharply hit two-run single to left field, and it appeared Anderson was in control. Harper wriggled out of the inning with a pop-up to second base (the only out not recorded on strikes during his five-inning outing), but it seemed the damage had been done.
Only Lapel refused to flinch.
“I just knew it was really windy, and it was raining,” Harper said. “I feel like our defense is one of the best things about the team. I just knew it was extremely windy, and if they got under a ball it was going to be tough to catch.”
Rather than lament their rotten luck, the Bulldogs got to work.
Lapel got two runs back in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI-single by Jake Paska – who was 2-for-3 with two RBI – and an error by the Tribe.
Then Lapel broke the game open in the fifth.
The game-changing rally began with a lead-off double by Landon Bair – who also went 2-for-3 – and an opposite-field single by Owen Imel, who finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Kyle Shelton perfectly executed a bunt single to score Bair and make it a 4-3 game. Then Harper got the pitch he was looking for and hit a high line drive over the right-center field fence for a three-run homer to complete the comeback.
“I was looking for an inside fastball, and that’s exactly what I got,” Harper said.
He fanned the side in the top of the fifth inning to set up the rally and then made sure he’d be eligible for the win with his homer capping a 2-for-3, three-RBI day.
Imel made the lead stand up, allowing one hit and striking out three in two innings of relief, and the Bulldogs added three insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Imel got the final rally started by drawing a lead-off walk from Anderson reliever Linkin Tally. Shelton followed with a walk, and Harper was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Imel scored on an infield error, and Shelton beat the throw home on a fielder’s choice before Paska capped the inning with a sacrifice fly to center field.
“This is only, what, the fourth game of the year? So we’re still trying to figure out what our mentality is,” Campbell said. “So you don’t know how they’re gonna respond after things like that (four-run Anderson inning). But you have a lot of guys who played multiple sports, and they understand that it’s a long game, regardless of what sport you’re playing, and the outcome is what’s important. The way you respond is what’s important, and they showed that there.”
Lee was strong on the mound for the Indians through the first three innings but was undone in his final two frames. He finished with 10 strikeouts while surrendering nine hits and five earned runs.
Anderson is scheduled to play Alexandria on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the third-place game at Memorial Field.
Lapel will seek its second Muller championship playing in the title game for the third time in the past five years in which the event was held.
Campbell has been the coach for all three appearances, trailing only Anderson’s Terry Turner (10) and Pendleton Heights’ Bill Stoudt (8) and Travis Keesling (6) for reaching the final game.
Lapel’s five trips to the title tilt overall rank third behind Pendleton Heights (15) and Anderson (11). The Bulldogs won their only championship in 2015 and have lost to the Arabians in their last two finals appearances.
Pendleton Heights again will be the opponent Saturday at 7 p.m. after routing Alexandria 14-0 in the other semifinal Friday.
“They’re gonna be very fundamentally sound the whole time,” Campbell said of the Arabians, who will seek their 10th Muller crown. “They’re going to bunt in bunt situations and play the game the way it’s supposed to be played, and knowing that helps. And then also having some of these guys who have been in that (championship) situation helps, too.
“They understand that it’s an odd day, that it’s on a Saturday and you have all day to sit and wait for a big game, and I think it’s a different mentality for them. But having played in that (final) before helps them.”