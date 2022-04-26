ELWOOD — Barely eight months removed from a torn ACL and just seven months since the surgery to repair it, Frankton’s Luke Harrison is surprising everyone by returning to the track and running as fast as — if not faster than — he ever has before.
Everyone except for Harrison.
Tuesday evening, the senior three-sport star won four events — the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the anchor legs for Frankton’s winning 400 and 1,600 relay teams — as the Eagles swept Alexandria and the host Elwood Panthers in a three-team track and field meet.
Frankton scored 92 points on the boys side for a comfortable margin over Alexandria’s 40 and Elwood’s 24. The girls meet was much closer with Frankton posting a score of 67 to edge the 61 from the Tigers and 26 from the Panthers.
Harrison’s injury occurred in the Eagles’ football season opener against Tipton on Aug. 20, and his surgery was performed in September. After missing out on the remainder of the gridiron campaign and the entirety of his senior wrestling season, there was never a doubt in his mind he would get to run for the Eagles this spring.
“I kind of knew I was going to get back into it the whole time,” Harrison said. “You can ask my parents. The whole time I was just working to get back into it in time for track season. It’s been great to be able to get back and run.”
One who has been surprised by Harrison’s return is his coach Andre Lo. He said the return is entirely due to Harrison’s own work ethic and sticking to his rehabilitation plan.
“I’m amazed. I thought maybe by sectional we could get him back,” Lo said. “He was back to full strength before spring break even. The fact that he’s running four events — he offered to run four for the team — that’s exciting. He’s been running faster than he was last year.”
Other winners for Frankton’s boys included Braxton Walls (high jump), Isaiah Malone (long jump), Hunter Branham (shot put), Hunter Smith (1,600- and 3,200-meter runs), Dillon Pratt (400-meter dash) and Jack Melvin (800-meter run).
For the Eagles girls, Skylar Drake (long jump), Sydney Duncan (shot put and discus), Isabella Dean (100- and 300-meter hurdles), and the 400 relay team (Duncan, Drake, Dean and Eva Bott) were also winners.
The Tigers were led by their girls dynamic duo of Jada Stansberry and Reanna Stinson.
Stansberry won the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes — breaking school records in all three — while Stinson repeated her McCord Award-winning performance at the Madison County championship with four wins of her own — high jump, 800-meter run and the 3,200 and 1,600 relays (which also included Stansberry).
This is Stansberry’s first year running track, and Alex coach Scott Zent wishes the basketball star had given the sport a try a little earlier.
“Jada has been a real asset to the team this year,” he said. “She’s set the school record in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes now, just a great kid with a great work ethic.”
Other winners for Alexandria included Connor Etchison (boys discus), Nick Kaufman (boys 110-meter hurdles) and Lilly Thomas (girls 3,200-meter run).
Elwood had two winners Tuesday night as Katelyn Foor took the girls 1,600-meter run and Jayden Reese took just 43 seconds for a comfortable win in his signature event, the 300-meter hurdles.
All three teams will continue to prepare over the next two weeks in anticipation of the Central Indiana Conference championship May 6-7 at Oak Hill.