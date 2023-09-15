ANDERSON — As alumni of Madison Heights, Highland and Anderson High School came together to celebrate a community homecoming Friday, the Indians took on a West Lafayette Harrison team riding a two-game win streak.
The Raiders (4-1, 3-0 North Central Conference) ended up extending that win streak to three, with a 51-7 victory over the Indians (1-4, 1-2).
The first half saw a lot of unlucky moments for the Indians. After receiving the ball to start, they made quick work up the field, highlighted by an acrobatic catch from junior Tavious Menifee to get Anderson into the red zone. However, a goal-line fumble allowed for a Harrison lineman to scoop up the ball and lateral it to senior defensive back Rhett Pearson, who took it about 70 yards to the end zone.
Anderson marched up the field and tied the game on a short rushing touchdown from senior Steven Kline after another big yardage reception from Menifee, but that was the final time the Indians scored.
After its initial scoring drive, Anderson stalled out and punted on two drives before senior quarterback Payton Fetty threw an interception on the final drive of the half.
“We just missed some assignments,” Tribe coach Jarrod Pennycuff said. “Obviously, we got to clean some things up there, and that’s just going with repetition, repetition … (but) you can’t make that many mistakes against a football team like that.”
While Anderson struggled, Harrison stayed consistent, scoring once more — and getting the 2-point conversion — to go into the locker room up by 15.
Menifee, who plays both sides of the ball as a wide receiver and a defensive back, was a bright spot for the Indians, linking up with Fetty effectively on the deep ball and short routes. He was also vital to the special teams unit, picking up big return yards on both punts and kickoffs.
“(Menifee and Fetty) just keep working together the way they are (and) communicating,” Pennycuff said. “Especially in practice and all that stuff, the way they work together. Then be those leaders for the other guys on the field so we can go out there and make those kinds of plays.”
If there was any plan for a turnaround coming out of the locker room, Anderson endured a rude awakening to start the third quarter as senior Colton Knoy received the kickoff and took it right to the house for the score.
“We talk to the kids about ‘It’s never as good, it’s never as bad,’ ” Pennycuff said. “So that came out and happened. Yeah, that’s hard on the morale, but we’ve got to be able to overcome those things. We’ve got to be able to step up and keep going.”
The offense that showed signs of life in the first half was almost nonexistent in the second, with three failed fourth-down conversions and an interception as the only offensive results from the Indians while the Raiders scored with relative ease.
Knoy scored his second touchdown on a short rush into the end zone before sophomore quarterback Lannon Nicoloff got in the end zone on a short rush right at the end of the third quarter.
Nicoloff’s touchdown initiated the running clock, which ran through the end of the game as Harrison scored once more, a well-caught ball through contact from sophomore Quinn Clary.
“They have so much potential. They have so much potential and ability,” Pennycuff said. “It’s just we get out here (and) when things kind of flip, we just shut down on ourselves. Once they start believing in themselves and each other, things happen in football. (You) can’t win them all, but it’s just trying to make sure that these guys understand what they’re capable of and what they can do.”
Anderson will head on the road to face Arsenal Technical next week, while Harrison hosts Lafayette Jeff.
“Starting tomorrow, we’ll start preparing for them,” Pennycuff said. “They practice the same way we do. … I just want to see us go out and compete for four quarters.”
-- Daniel Kehn, for The Herald Bulletin
NEW PALESTINE 34, PENDLETON HEIGHTS 14
NEW PALESTINE — The Dragons scored their 11th straight victory in the annual series between the Hoosier Heritage Conference rivals.
But the 20-point margin of victory was the closest since New Palestine (3-2, 3-0 HHC) won 13-3 in 2020.
The Arabians (3-2, 1-2) travel to Mount Vernon next week.
PARK TUDOR 47, SHENANDOAH 7
INDIANAPOLIS — The Raiders’ losing streak extended to four games with a road defeat to the unbeaten and Class 1A No. 5 Panthers.
Park Tudor (5-0) has outscored the opposition by an average of 35 points this season.
Shenandoah (1-4) hosts Hagerstown next week.