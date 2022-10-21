LAPEL — Tyler Dollar is back near full strength.
He showed that Friday night on the first night of Class 2A sectional play, leading Lapel to a 49-19 victory over Winchester.
The Bulldogs (5-5), after a back-and-forth first quarter that saw both teams score on their first two possessions, pulled away with a bruising running game. Dollar and Rylie Hudson broke tackles and burst through huge holes opened by the Lapel offensive line.
“He’s getting better,” Bulldogs coach Tim Miller said of his star back recovering from an ankle injury. “I’m not going to tell you he’s 100%, but he’s pretty dang close. Each day gets a little better.”
Lapel will be on the road for the second week of sectional play, at Eastern Hancock in a rematch from last week when the Bulldogs lost 29-22.
Dollar had three touchdowns and 153 yards, all in the first half before resting in the second half. Hudson only carried the ball twice in the first half, but both times finished in the end zone. He added a third TD in the third quarter and finished with 90 yards.
“I’m really glad I got to be out there tonight and get back into a rhythm,” Dollar said. “We’re getting momentum at the right time.”
The line – JJ Baxter, Keegan O’Connor, Ryan Carpenter, Karson Kinsinger and Chandler Lowes – made it look pretty easy for Dollar and Hudson at times.
“They were doing their work, and they don’t get enough credit for it,” Dollar said. “It was probably their best week blocking. There was a play where I didn’t even get touched.”
The 30-point victory was especially satisfying after the loss to Eastern Hancock last week left a sour taste in the Bulldogs’ mouths.
“I feel a lot better this week than I did last week. That’s for sure,” Miller said. “We did not play very good football last week or very enthusiastic football. And the kids had a great week of practice this week, probably one of the better weeks of practice we’ve had in a long time. And when that happens, you get these results.
“There’s a winner and loser in everything, and our kids bought into that this week and really pushed each other.”
If the Bulldogs keep winning, there will be games where a passing game is needed more than it was Friday. Miller is waiting to see quarterback Devin Craig and the passing game combine with the running game that was on display against Winchester.
“We’ve said it all year. If we can ever get everything clicking, we are a very dangerous football team because when you can run the ball like that, and there’s games where we’ve thrown for almost 300 yards, if we can get all of that clicking on the same night, it’s going to be a dangerous team,” he said.
And while that running game was most visible, the Bulldogs' defense was strong, too. Jaydon Rodriguez intercepted a pass and turned it into a pick-6. Matt Carpenter, Nick Witte and others were regularly disrupting the Falcons at the line of scrimmage or making plays in the backfield.
“The defense scored a touchdown for us. That’s always awesome,” Miller said. “The kids played hard. They tackled. Defense, this week to last week, was so much more enthusiasm. I’m really happy with how the kids responded.”