LAPEL — For those playing defense against Lapel, it did not really matter if they knew Tyler Dollar was going to receive the handoff or not. They were going to hard-pressed to stop him or even slow him down.
This was true whether he was fully healthy or not.
Praised by his own coaches for his work ethic and heart and by statewide coaches for his talent, Dollar capped a brilliant career with a record-breaking season, returned from an injury in time to carry the Bulldogs to a sectional championship and has been named the 2023 THB Sports Boys Athlete of the Year.
During the fall of 2022, Dollar rushed for 2,346 yards and 30 touchdowns, averaging better than 8 yards per carry, and added another receiving score. In the process, he broke single-season rushing mark that had been held since 2015 by Will Jones. What makes his season even more remarkable is he missed one full game and parts of two others due to an ankle injury.
Showing the heart and determination of a true champion, Dollar returned from the strained ankle just in time for a remarkable postseason run for the senior tailback.
He played the first half of a 49-19 win over Winchester and carried the ball 11 times for 153 yards. Back to full strength, he showed little mercy on his next two opponents, going for over 250 yards and three touchdowns in wins over both Eastern Hancock and Heritage Christian to take the championship.
It was Lapel’s first football sectional title since 2018.
Even in the regional loss to No. 1 Linton-Stockton, Dollar accounted for 238 yards and four touchdowns and was named to the Class 2A Senior All-State team by the Indiana Football Coaches Association.
“After four years of that kid and starting every game he was healthy enough to play in, it’s going to be weird watching Lapel football without him again,” Lapel coach Tim Miller said after the regional game. “He’s a heck of a football player, probably the best I’ve ever coached.”
Shenandoah coach Jake Stilwell — who was previously an assistant at Lapel — had to watch his team give up 236 yards and four TDs during a 33-21 Bulldogs’ win early in the season.
Even first-hand knowledge of Dollar’s abilities did not help.
“I’m glad I’m not the only one who has to do it all year,” Stilwell said. “He’s a special player, and from coaching Tyler for two years, I knew that, and he only continues to get better.”
For his career, Dollar finished with 703 carries for 5,908 yards and 76 touchdowns. Over four years, he averaged 8.4 yards per carry and crossed the goal line once every 9.3 times he ran the ball.
“I didn’t realize much of that until this year and I started digging into it,” Dollar said last fall. “It’s pretty cool. There have been some great running backs at Lapel, and it’s great to know that I’m up there with some of the best ones.”