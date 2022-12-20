PENDLETON — Heritage Christian boys basketball survived an overtime thriller with a 74-68 road victory against Pendleton Heights on Tuesday.
Purdue commit Myles Colvin got the Eagles on the scoreboard by splitting the defenders and finishing with a slam at the rim. Josiah Gustin retaliated for the Arabians by hitting a fadeaway jump shot from the elbow.
Colvin then found Dylan Doss who drilled an early 3-pointer to extend the lead. Andrew Wiggins scored on an up-and-under layup to give the Eagles a 13-11 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
Heritage Christian opened the second quarter on a 12-2 scoring run. After the timeout, Colvin jumped out of the gymnasium to spike his second dunk of the game and followed up his highlight reel slam by connecting on a 3-point shot to push the lead to 32-16.
“He is becoming a playmaker for us,” Heritage Christian coach Warren Wallace said. “We have always known that he can do things scoring wise, and now he is getting to that point where he is distributing. He understands that he is going to have three, four, five guys on him at a time, so now he is able to distribute the ball.”
The second half presented the battle of opposing bigs Gustin and Wiggins. The Heritage Christian senior dominated the paint on consecutive possessions by committing to bully-ball style post moves. Wiggins recorded a 21-point double-double to lead the Eagles to victory.
“Wiggins is a phenomenal kid,” Wallace said. “You might even see him in the MLB one day. We even put our sets together to score the most points in the paint as possible. Having his energy and leadership out there -- in fact, he’s waiting for me right now to lead us in prayer in the locker room.”
Gustin scored seven of the Arabians’ last 10 points to cut the deficit to 10 entering the fourth quarter. The junior finished the game with 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the floor and grabbed 11 rebounds.
After Tyler Allemeier began the fourth quarter by hitting a 3-pointer, the Arabians mounted a ferocious comeback. Pendleton Heights outscored Heritage Christian 12-3 in the next three minutes, finished by a fadeaway jump shot made by Gustin, plus the foul.
The home crowd erupted after Aaron Cookston delivered on an and-1 layup to bring the score to 56-55. Pendleton Heights shut down the Eagles on the defensive end and went to the charity stripe 13 times to rally back late in the fourth. The Arabians took a slight three-point lead -- their largest and only lead -- after consecutive foul calls.
“It was a great game, but you can’t dig yourself a hole like that and expect to have success,” Pendleton Heights coach Adam Ballard said. “Thirty-two minutes, you can’t screw around for a half and then decide that you want to play.”
Doss tied the game at 59-59 on a clutch 3-pointer with under five seconds left in regulation. Wallace said the big-time shot says a ton about Doss’ performance. Gustin and Colvin continued their battle by hitting both free throws in the final seconds to send the game into overtime.
In OT, Colvin scored on three straight possessions to give the Eagles a six-point advantage. He finished the 25-point showcase with a flat-footed dunk off vert to seal the victory for the Eagles. Heritage Christian outscored Pendleton Heights 13-7 in the extra period to pull out the tough road win.
“They rose to the occasion,” Wallace said. “We have this theme as well, rise together. We had two guys foul out, and I believe our guys rose above not only the adversity on the court but also within ourselves, too. ... Those games right there will help you win a sectional.”