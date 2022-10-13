DALEVILLE — Lucero Hernández recorded 16 kills for Liberty Christian in Thursday’s Sectional 55 opener as the Lions swept the Anderson Prep Jets 25-10, 25-16, 25-16.
Hernández completely dominated the first set with six kills and found open holes from the outside to tip the ball over in three consecutive plays.
“She’s definitely got a lot stronger over this season,” Liberty Christian coach Anna Ritz said. “When we get a good high set, she knows how to give a good swing.”
APA (2-16) struggled to develop any offensive attack, while miscommunication hindered every chance to return the Lions’ serve. Head coach Chris Ferris directed his team to stop slowing the pace and giving the Lions momentum.
After suffering a convincing defeat in the opening set of the elimination match, he pointed out the Lions’ outside hitter was simply tipping the ball in front of the libero. APA responded in the second set by scoring the first three points to take an early lead. The Jets soared up to a 14-7 lead before the Lions began to rally back.
Season-long libero Reeve Jarell served seven aces in the comeback victory for the Lions, including three aces in a row to tie the set at 14-14. After allowing eight straight points to give up the lead, Ferris called a timeout to question the miscommunication displayed on the court by the Jets.
Liberty Christian scored 11 points in a row before the next Anderson Prep serve, which was ended by a service error. The Lions outscored the Jets 18-2 in the backend of the set to take a commanding two-set advantage.
Ritz said Jarell found open areas in the middle of the Jets’ defense and has performed all season. The Lions revealed an improvement of the team coherence from the season opener in August.
Early in the third set, Hernández reached triple digits in total kills for the season with a signature spike. Ferris immediately called time out, but the Jets could not recover in the elimination match as the Lions earned the sweep in three sets.
“She (Hernández)is a tall, aggressive player, and that doesn’t normally show through her personality but definitely on the court,” Ritz said.
Liberty Christian earned win No. 10 of the season (10-13) in the first season under Ritz. Ritz said the postgame message was to keep the momentum moving forward into Saturday’s semifinal matchup against the Cowan Blackhawks.
“We are a team that struggles in finding that mental game, so I think this was a good win for them,” Ritz said. “They played really hard, really strong and that is what we have been working on this past week.”