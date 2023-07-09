DALEVILLE — When it came to finding a new volleyball coach with the right philosophy, Daleville athletic director Ashley Fouch and her search committee did not have to look very far.
The right candidate was already in the building.
Long-time Broncos middle school coach Gayle Hicks was approved last week to take over a program that has won back-to-back sectionals and four in the past nine seasons.
This will be the first high school head coaching opportunity for Hicks as she replaces Valorie Wells, who will coach at Wapahani after three seasons with the Broncos.
“I am pretty excited. I can’t wait,” she said.
The middle school coach for the last nine seasons, the 1996 Highland graduate has been involved with club volleyball at Munciana, Wave and East Central Indiana and has previously led the Broncos' summer program.
Hicks was a two-sport star for the Scots, also excelling at softball. The outside hitter had opportunities to continue her career collegiately but for personal reasons was unable to do so.
She treasures the coaching opportunities she has had that have given her a chance to pass along her love of the sport in young athletes.
“I love teaching volleyball and keeping my love of the game going,” she said. “That’s always been a fun part of my life.”
Hicks also sees coaching as a prime opportunity to help today’s girls in an area that transcends sports.
“I think it’s pretty important, the change and aspect of life for girls and self-confidence,” she said. “I want them to be better players but better people in the long run.”
As much as anything else, that was a top selling point for the second-year AD.
“That’s one of the main reasons that, in her interview, we really honed in on her,” Fouch said. “I’m with her on that.”
Fouch also values Hicks’ loyalty to the program, the school and the town. After leaving Daleville for one season to coach basketball in Whiteland, the AD returned and believes Hicks fits with her goal of filling coaching positions with people who have staying power.
“I want coaches who want to stay and build. And Gayle has that in her,” Fouch said.
The continuity of having a coach already invested in the program is vital. Both returning and incoming players will have a familiarity with the new coach, relieving any stress or anxiety that goes with a varsity change.
“I’ve coached — I believe all of them — throughout middle school,” Hicks said. “That familiarity and expectation is already there. It’ll be a little less stressful I hope.”
“I think that was one of the advantages for her to step up and into this role,” Fouch said. “I think it’s going to be different for her, but when you have a good track record with the kids because you’ve already coached them, and on top of that, you’ve had success with them in middle school — she’s a good fit, and she’s ready to go.”
One thing that won’t change is the expectation. Despite the graduation of six key players from the two-time regional finalists, the cupboard is not bare. With seniors Emi Voss and Kate Stecher, juniors Trishell Johnson and Alexis Sandberg and sophomore Emi Cukrowicz returning, Hicks believes she has a core of talent to continue the Daleville volleyball tradition.
“We want to continue the success they’ve had the last couple years,” she said. “It’s not a rebuild. It’s time for the other ones to step up.”