TUESDAY
The Pendleton Heights tennis team scored a 3-2 win over Frankton. Jessica Thompson breezed to a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles while Josie Graves (No. 3 singles) and Ellie Manchess and Alaina Moore (No. 1 doubles) also won in straight sets. Emily Bilyeu (No. 2 singles) and Campbell Quire and Chloe Wenger (No. 2 doubles) picked up wins for the Eagles.
Lainey Lutterman, Josie Engle and Lexi Terwillegar dropped just three games in sweeping the singles matches, and Madison-Grant beat Anderson 5-0.
Shenandoah captured six individual titles and won the Henry County girls track-and-field championship. Kayci Hill won the 400 meters and high jump, Lydia Waggener won the 100, Haley Hughes won the shot put and both Waggener and Hughes were part of the winning 400 relay. The boys were runner-up with Keaghun Fitch winning both the 100 and 200
Lapel won the girls half of the meet to split its track dual with Hamilton Heights. Sophie Goodwin won the 800 and 1,600 and teamed up with 3,200 winner Hannah Combs on the winning 3,200 relay. Regan Stookey added wins in the 100 and 200. Cameron Smith was a three-time winner for the boys, capturing the 800 as well as the 1,600 and 3200 relays.
Six Argylls — Daya Greene, Johnna Hiatt, Katie Duncan, Carley Holliday, Demie Havens and Elizabeth Lee -- drove in two runs each as Madison-Grant beat Oak Hill 13-3.
WEDNESDAY
Ethan Colvin pitched a complete game, and Logan Leech drove in two runs as Daleville knocked off Knightstown 7-3. Colvin scattered eight hits and struck out seven, Bryson Sigler added a double and an RBI.
Alexandria scored the go-ahead runs in the sixth inning to make a winner of Braxton Pratt in a 3-2 victory at Blackford. Jay Dillmon plated the tying run with a sacrifice fly, and Aaron Matthews doubled home Carson Cuneo for the winning run. Pratt allowed one earned run on five hits and struck out eight in going the distance.
Carson Brookbank and Collin Osenbaugh combined on a three-hitter, and Shenandoah also scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning to beat Richmond 4-3. Brookbank went four strong innings before Osenbaugh fanned nine in three hitless innings of relief. Osenbaugh also homered.
Lapel baseball blanked Monroe Central 10-0. Camden Novak drove in three runs to back the two-hit shutout pitching of Cody Baker, who also struck out nine.
James Hornocker doubled and drove in three runs, and Samuel Viurquiz added four RBI while Julian Tyler struck out 13 and allowed one hit in a 21-0 Anderson Prep win over Union (Modoc).
Owen Harpe earned medalist honors with a 37 to lead Alexandria to a 176-197 win over Blackford.
Madison-Grant placed second in a triangular golf meet with a score of 207, and the Argylls were led by Jacob Moore with a round of 43.
Behind a 6-1, 6-0 win from No. 1 singles Kennedy Perrin and a 6-0, 6-0 victory from No. 2 singles Kenzee Garringer, Elwood breezed to a 5-0 win over Taylor.
A grand slam by Morgan Humble highlighted a 15-hit attack as Pendleton Heights rolled to a 13-3 win over Eastern Hancock. Sydney Clark drove in three, and Katelin Goodwin added two RBI while Kylie Fisher enjoyed a 3-for-3 day.
Charleigh Baledge enjoyed a career day and led Alexandria to a 10-7 win over Blackford. Baledge doubled twice, homered and drove in four runs in addition to grinding out a complete-game victory in the circle with 10 strikeouts.
THURSDAY
Frankton rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth and took a 10-7 slugfest from Eastbrook. Riley Inglis drove in three runs, and Bradyn Douglas doubled, tripled and scored as part of an 11-hit Eagles attack.
Meryck Adams struck out 11 batters in five innings, and Leech drove in three runs to power Daleville to a 12-1 rout of Muncie Burris.
Frankton softball scored nine unanswered runs to overcome an early deficit and rolled to an 11-3 win over Eastbrook. Makena Alexander, Aubree Engelking and Amaya Collins homered with Collins also driving in three runs.
Katie Duncan hit a grand slam, and Maddy Moore tripled and drove in four runs to lead Madison-Grant to an 18-8 win over Blackford. Moore, Holliday and Greene had three hits each with Greene also driving in three runs.
After spotting Horizon Christian a four-run lead in the first inning, Daleville plated eight runs in the third and 12 more in the fourth for a 23-7 win. Cali Pattengale, Emily Simmons and Kyra Osborne drove in three runs each.
Daleville won the Tri Golf Invitational with a season-best score of 183, edging Cowan by six strokes. Gatlin Elliot led the Broncos with a 44 to earn the runner-up spot while Zach Cooper was one shot back with a 45.
Lapel shot a 167 at The Edge, topping Hamilton Heights (179) and Elwood (211). Bulldogs Tyler Lutz and Kaden Suchocki shared medalist honors with rounds of 39.
Addy Warren and Lily Harpe and Rylie Kellams and Alyssa Ryan swept the doubles matches, and Gabby Hosier took a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles as Alexandria tennis edged Muncie Burris 3-2.
Perrin, Garringer and Raegan Wisehart swept the singles matches to pace Elwood to a 3-2 win over Madison-Grant. Wisehart’s win took three sets as did both of M-G’s doubles wins from Mya Stansberry and Marissa Lambert and Lauren Wilson and Kaitley Dickason.
FRIDAY
Baledge and Daisy Bivens drove in three runs each, and Allison Duckworth doubled twice and added two RBI to lead Alexandria to a 13-3 win over Sheridan.
Makenzie Cornwell doubled and drove in four runs to back the complete-game, 11-strikeout pitching of Olivia Shannon as Elwood beat Tipton 6-1.
Joey Wright drove in three runs, and Douglas tripled and drove in a pair as Frankton routed Eastern Hancock 14-3.
Harpe repeated as medalist with a 39 to lead Alexandria to a 176-217 win over Madison-Grant.
Bella Dean swept the 100 and 300 hurdles at the Central Indiana Conference championships for Frankton. Skyler Drake took the high jump, and Sydney Duncan won the shot put with a distance of 43-foot-9 for Frankton while Ariah Stanger won the girls high jump and Berkeley Finn took the boys discus for Madison-Grant.
At the North Central Conference championships, Anderson’s Zoe Allen took the title in the 100 hurdles.
At the Hagerstown Tigers Booster Invitational, Fitch took first place in the boys 100 for Shenandoah.
SATURDAY
Frankton softball fell behind 6-0 early but rallied behind a pair of home runs — including a walk-off winner — by Alexander to beat Eastern Hancock 7-6 in eight innings. Alexander drove in four runs, and Claire Duncan pitched all eight innings and also homered.
Elwood rebounded from a 17-1 loss to Fishers to claim third place in the Panthers Classic with an 11-2 win over Jay County. Cornwell doubled and drove in three runs while Alivia Boston homered and struck out nine in a complete-game effort.
Frankton won the South Adams Invitational with a 10-3 win over Fort Wayne Blackhawk and 14-2 rout of the host Starfires. Joey Wright had four hits to back the strong pitching of Tyler Bates in the opener before Bates drove in four runs in the championship game.
Liberty Christian swept a doubleheader with 13-3 and 3-2 wins over Indiana Deaf. Carter Wicker doubled, drove in a run and pitched four strong innings in Game 1, and Jace Aley had an RBI in Game 2.
Lapel split a twin bill at Northfield, edging Mississinewa 4-1 in the first game before dropping a 21-18 slugfest to the host Norsemen. Owen Imel doubled twice, drove in three runs and struck out 12 in a complete game against the Indians. Kai Newman drove in five runs, and Isaac Bair homered and drove in four in the loss to Northfield.
Elwood salvaged a split with a 15-13 win over Wes-Del in Game 2 of its doubleheader. Jackson Blackford tripled and drove in four runs while Luke Jones doubled and drove in three in Game 2. The Warriors took a 14-2 win in Game 1.
At the Pioneer Academic Athletic Conference track championships, Noah Price of Liberty Christian won the title in both the boys 800 and 1,600 while Julia Smith of Anderson Prep claimed the girls 100 hurdles.
Shenandoah placed second in the Henry County tennis championship behind runner-up finishes from Clara Mingle at No. 2 singles and Lily Coccia and Carley Smith in doubles play.