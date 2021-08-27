WABASH — Max Naselroad scored on a kickoff return, and Gabe McGuire added a late rushing score as Alexandria beat Wabash 25-13 on Friday for its first victory of the year.
Naselroad returned the opening kickoff of the second half to put the Tigers (1-1) ahead to stay at 13-7. McGuire’s touchdown pushed the lead to 25-7 with 4:38 remaining before the Apaches (0-2) added a late score of their own.
Alexandria hosts Madison-Grant next week to open Central Indiana Conference play.
TIPTON 41, ELWOOD 0
TIPTON — After COVID-19 complications cost the Panthers their opener against Lapel last week, the Blue Devils (2-0) gave Elwood a rude debut.
Tipton outscored its Madison County opponents by a combined total of 75-0 to open the season.
The Panthers (0-1) travel to Oak Hill to begin CIC competition next week.
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 49, SHENANDOAH 14
INDIANAPOLIS — In yet another game delayed by lightning, the Raiders couldn't slow down the Eagles (2-0) after a long first quarter in their season opener.
Keaghun Fitch returned a kickoff for Shenandoah’s first touchdown just before a lengthy lighting delay, and the first quarter ended at 9:55 p.m.
Carson Brookbank capped a 60-yard scoring drive with a touchdown to start the second half and pull the Raiders within 36-14. But Shenandoah (0-1) could get no closer.
The Raiders travel to Lapel next week.
